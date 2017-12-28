One in hospital following crash

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

UPDATE 2PM: ONE person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Keidges Rd, Bellbird Park about 1.10pm, where they treated one person for a head injury.

The patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

