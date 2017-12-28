One in hospital following crash

UPDATE 2PM: ONE person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.
Paramedics were called to Keidges Rd, Bellbird Park about 1.10pm, where they treated one person for a head injury.
The patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
Queensland Ambulance is still treating patients on scene and the extent of any injuries has not been confirmed.