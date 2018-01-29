Menu
Reports: Halep admitted to hospital after final

Simona Halep said she had a headache and was dizzy during the second set.
by Kate Salemme

AUSTRALIAN Open runner-up Simona Halep was reportedly admitted to hospital after her loss to Caroline Wozniacki in the women's final on Saturday night.

ESPN has reported that Halep, who was treated during the second set of the final for a headache and dizziness, spent four hours in hospital and was treated for dehydration.

She was apparently released on Sunday morning.

Tennis Australia said it has no knowledge of Halep being admitted to hospital.

 

The Romanian was defeated by Wozniacki in a three-set epic 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-4. The match lasted nearly three hours and was her third three-set match of the tournament.

The heat policy was initiated by Australian Open organisers for the women's final, with both Halep and Wozniacki enjoying a 10-minute break between the second and third sets.

"I needed it for the breathing, for the head because I had headache during the match," Halep revealed post-match.

Simona Halep is checked on by the physio during the women’s final.
"Is a good rule when you feel that you need it."

The mercury reached more than 30 degrees in Melbourne on Saturday.

The heat policy has also been initatied for the men's final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic after temperatures soared at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

