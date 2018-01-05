Fed-up reporter: ‘None of these people will win’

MOST people understand the odds of winning the lottery are near impossible, or if they do they don't care. When a jackpot gets high enough it's easy to justify buying a few tickets on the off chance you will win.

So when the jackpots for the US Powerball and Mega Millions reached over $US400 million and a few people decided to try their luck at the local store, the last thing they probably expected was to be blasted by a reporter about why they are wasting their money.

It turns out Brody Logan, a journalist for Fox 5 in Washington, really does not like the lottery a point he makes clear in his bizarre live cross.

"Here's the thing, none of these people are going to win. I'm not going to win. You're not going to win. We all know it," Logan said.

He then walks over to a woman buying some tickets and asks her why she is doing it despite "the hundreds of millions of odds".

"Why not? I just want to win, I want to quit my job if I can," she says.

He tells one woman that she would be better off burning her money than buying a ticket. Picture: Fox 5/Supplied

Logan then goes over to another woman who was buying $10 worth of tickets and tells her "What you could do is buy a lighter and burn the rest of the ten dollars, and then at least you'd still have a lighter."

He then tells her that she has better odds of being struck by lightning, hitting a hole in one and getting bitten by a shark all in the same day, than she does of winning the lottery.

When he asks if she is still going to buy one she answers, yes.

But his rant doesn't stop there. He goes on to point out other things in the store that could be bought instead of a ticket.

"There is a great selection of jerky here, that will actually give you nourishment. Instead of a lottery ticket, which you're not going to win, you're just going to waste your money," Logan said.

He wraps up his report by telling everyone to "stop wasting your money" and declaring that he is officially "anti-lottery", just in case it wasn't already clear.