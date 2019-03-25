Shark bite in the Whitsundays

A man was reportedly bitten by a shark at Hardy Reef, near the Heart Pontoon.

UPDATE 2.40PM: A MAN attacked by a shark in the Whitsundays is expected to arrive at Mackay Base Hospital via helicopter by 3pm.

The man, understood to be in his 20s, has been winched from Line Reef and will be treated in Mackay for his injuries.

He is in a stable condition.

UPDATE 2PM: A SHARK attack victim was believed to be spearfishing off a private boat when he was bitten on the leg at Line Reef in the Whitsundays.

The man, who is understood to have suffered a deep bite to the thigh, was taken to the Heart Pontoon at Hardy Reef. Authorities said he was conscious at the time they were notified.

The RACQ CQ rescue chopper was sent to the scene and by 2pm had lowered a critical care paramedic and rescue crewman to the pontoon to stabilise the patient. They planned to winch him to the chopper before flying him to Mackay Base Hospital - a 30-minute flight.

Emergency services said the incident happened about 12.30pm near Hardy Reef in the Great Barrier Reef, off Airlie Beach.

"He was on a private boat,'' Col McKenzie, of the Association of Marine Park Tourism Operators, said.

"We are assuming he was spearfishing, but usually the only reason people get bitten on the Reef is if they've been fish feeding or spearfishing, we'll know more soon.''

#RACQ #CQRescue has now winched a man in his 20s into the helicopter with a shark bite wound to his leg and will transfer him to Mackay Base Hodpital in a stable condition. pic.twitter.com/qWiGoyRqD5 — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) March 25, 2019

He said it was a huge blow to the Whitsundays, which was still reeling after three shark attacks - one fatal - last year.

"Right now the whole industry is having a "oh sh*t" moment,'' Mr McKenzie said.

"We're all just shattered.

"What can we do?"

Many of the reef's leading tourism operators are on Green Island, off Cairns, today for the AMPTO annual general meeting.

Cruise Whitsundays, which operates the Hardy Reef pontoon, said the incident occurred at Line Reef, north of the main tourist snorkelling site.

"The man in question was not a guest or crew member of Cruise Whitsundays,'' a spokeswoman said.

Hardy Reef is a popular spot for tourist diving and snorkelling. It sits in the outer reef off Airlie Beach and takes several hours to reach by boat.

This incident is the fifth shark attack in the Whitsundays in little more than six months.

Hardy Reef is one of the many thousands of small reefs that make up the Great Barrier Reef and is approximately 60km north-east of Airlie Beach.

This latest incident follows a horror stretch of attacks in the popular Australian holiday destination.

In September last year, Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick and Melbourne schoolgirl Hannah Papps, 12, were attacked at Cid Harbour in the space of 24 hours.

Ms Barwick said last month that she is still recovering from extensive physical injuries and has been learning to walk again with the assistance of a cane, while Hannah's leg was amputated.

In November, six weeks after the first two attacks, Melbourne doctor Dan Christidis died as a result of his injuries after being attacked in Cid Harbour.

In January of this year, a nine-year-old girl suffered a foot injury after a bite at Hamilton Island.

Doubt remains whether a shark or a toad fish was at the centre of that incident.

