Report reveals two dogs attacks in Ipswich every day

RESPONSIBLE: Raceview resident Rhonda Cullen with her dog, Frankie the boxer.

RESPONSIBLE: Raceview resident Rhonda Cullen with her dog, Frankie the boxer. Rob Williams

TWO complaints about dog attacks and four about roaming dogs were made each day on average to the Ipswich City Council last month.

Information released from the council's Health, Security and Community Safety Committee revealed roaming dogs had the most amount of council service requests, 117 last month.

Animal management issues, including complaints about noise and unregistered dogs, made up seven of the ten requests in May.

Committee chair Sheila Ireland was disappointed with the statistics, with the council allocating thousands of dollars in education and manpower towards animal management issues.

"It does surprise me that there are more roaming dogs," she said.

"We're out doing door-knocking through the different suburbs and it's not as though people aren't aware of what we're doing.

"The problem is, when they get out we never know whether they're going to attack someone."

Last month there were 65 reports of dog attacks, up from 48 in April.

Cr Ireland said dog attacks were not always on humans.

"It could be anything from they've killed a chicken or another animal," she said.

"We don't want those sort of dogs around roaming the streets."

Rhonda Cullen took her nine-year-old boxer, Frankie, to the David W Coultas Park at Raceview.

She said it was simple to be a responsible dog owner.

"This dog park is great and it's not hard to own a dog in Ipswich," she said.

"If Frankie got out, his registration would be vital in locating him."

Ms Cullen had a simple message for her fellow animal lovers.

"Get some proper fencing and keep your dog secure," she said. "It keeps your best friend safe."

Cr Ireland again asked residents to be considerate and listen to the council's tips to manage their animals.

"It takes a long time to investigate these matters," she said.

"It's all a cost to council and the ratepayer.

"Their money is used for the officers to go out and investigate."

Last month 52 complaints were made about overgrown properties, representing a sharp fall from last month's high of 133.

The decrease is due to the cooler weather.