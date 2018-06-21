Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESPONSIBLE: Raceview resident Rhonda Cullen with her dog, Frankie the boxer.
RESPONSIBLE: Raceview resident Rhonda Cullen with her dog, Frankie the boxer. Rob Williams
Council News

Report reveals two dogs attacks in Ipswich every day

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Jun 2018 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO complaints about dog attacks and four about roaming dogs were made each day on average to the Ipswich City Council last month.

Information released from the council's Health, Security and Community Safety Committee revealed roaming dogs had the most amount of council service requests, 117 last month.

Animal management issues, including complaints about noise and unregistered dogs, made up seven of the ten requests in May.

Committee chair Sheila Ireland was disappointed with the statistics, with the council allocating thousands of dollars in education and manpower towards animal management issues.

"It does surprise me that there are more roaming dogs," she said.

"We're out doing door-knocking through the different suburbs and it's not as though people aren't aware of what we're doing.

"The problem is, when they get out we never know whether they're going to attack someone."

Last month there were 65 reports of dog attacks, up from 48 in April.

Cr Ireland said dog attacks were not always on humans.

"It could be anything from they've killed a chicken or another animal," she said.

"We don't want those sort of dogs around roaming the streets."

Rhonda Cullen took her nine-year-old boxer, Frankie, to the David W Coultas Park at Raceview.

She said it was simple to be a responsible dog owner.

"This dog park is great and it's not hard to own a dog in Ipswich," she said.

"If Frankie got out, his registration would be vital in locating him."

Ms Cullen had a simple message for her fellow animal lovers.

"Get some proper fencing and keep your dog secure," she said. "It keeps your best friend safe."

Cr Ireland again asked residents to be considerate and listen to the council's tips to manage their animals.

"It takes a long time to investigate these matters," she said.

"It's all a cost to council and the ratepayer.

"Their money is used for the officers to go out and investigate."

Last month 52 complaints were made about overgrown properties, representing a sharp fall from last month's high of 133.

The decrease is due to the cooler weather.

Related Items

Show More
animal management cats and dogs dog attack dogs ipswich city council roaming dogs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    The 47 reasons this P-Plater is 'not fit to hold a licence'

    premium_icon The 47 reasons this P-Plater is 'not fit to hold a licence'

    Crime A TEEN who lost his provisional licence also lost a special hardship order application so he could drive to work.

    Ride operator 'noticed problems' morning of tragedy

    premium_icon Ride operator 'noticed problems' morning of tragedy

    News The young woman is "highly distressed" after giving evidence.

    Record-breaking reflections at Winternationals

    Record-breaking reflections at Winternationals

    Motor Sports Super performers at recent Willowbank series

    • 21st Jun 2018 1:18 PM
    New date for barrister charged in CCC Ipswich probe

    premium_icon New date for barrister charged in CCC Ipswich probe

    News Money-laundering claim to be heard again next month

    Local Partners