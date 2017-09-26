33°
Report reveals council's veil of secrecy

by Charlie Peel, The Courier-Mail

HIDING public documents to avoid scrutiny, the overuse of closed council sessions, and poor publication of the councillors' register of interests are among a swag of Ipswich City Council practices that have fostered a culture of secrecy.

An independent report released yesterday lists a series of damning allegations against the council, which has seen two of its senior officers and its former mayor charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The report was commissioned by suspended chief executive Jim Lindsay, who has since been charged with corruption.

All 19 recommendations in the report were adopted by the council in a bid to increase transparency, the lack of which was heavily criticised in the report.

