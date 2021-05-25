Report clears PM’s staff on Brittany claim

An internal inquiry has cleared the prime minister’s office staff of backgrounding journalists against Brittany Higgins’s partner.

The inquiry by Scott Morrison’s chief of staff John Kunkel was tabled in parliament on Tuesday, with the prime minister telling parliament his report found “in the negative”.

“I do not make a finding that negative briefing against (David) Sharaz of the sort alleged has taken place,” Dr Kunkel said in his report.

However the report’s findings were immediately seized on by Labor during Senate estimates, with Senator Katy Gallagher slamming them as predictable and “an exercise in professional smear” against Ms Higgins’s partner David Sharaz.



When interviewed during the inquiry, Ms Higgins referred to journalists telling her the PMO had portrayed Mr Sharaz as “disgruntled” after finishing up working at the department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and this alleged “grudge” was behind her decision to come forward with her rape allegation.

In his report, Dr Kunkel said the claim could not be verified to a high enough standard based on the evidence before him.



All senior members of the PM’s media team rejected the allegation of backgrounding in a bid to undermine Mr Sharaz’s reputation, he said.

The report said journalists interviewed referred to “corridor conversations” in the press gallery in the days after the allegation was aired.

However no member of the press gallery substantiated first-hand experience of such alleged backgrounding.

Senator Katy Gallagher called the finding predictable and “an exercise in professional smear” against Mr Sharaz.

Labor Senator Penny Wong also said the report used Ms Higgins’ own account to further smear her partner.

The backgrounding was said to have unfolded in the weeks after Ms Higgins, a former Liberal staffer, went public this year with allegations she was sexually assaulted inside a minister’s office at Parliament House by a fellow staffer in 2019.

Dr Kunkel said his findings should not reflect on the honesty of Ms Higgins.

“I stress that I do not deny that the beliefs of Ms Higgins are sincerely held,” he said in his report.



“My conclusion based upon the evidence presented to me, should in no way be taken as a reflection upon the honesty or sincerity of Ms Higgins.



“While I am not in a position to make a finding that the alleged activity took place, the fact that those allegations have been made serves as an important reminder of the need for your staff to hold themselves to the highest standards.”

The prime minister asked Dr Kunkel to investigate the veracity of the backgrounding claims after Mr Higgins wrote a letter to Dr Kunkel in March, saying she was made aware by numerous journalists about the backgrounding happening against her partner, by staff in Scott Morrison’s media team.

Originally published as Report clears PM’s staff on Brittany claim