Report card: Hayne's night of horrors

Nathan Ryan, Fox Sports | 22nd Jun 2017 10:38 AM Updated: 11:13 AM
Billy Slater of the Maroons (left) and Jarryd Hayne of the Blues challenge for a high ball.
Billy Slater of the Maroons (left) and Jarryd Hayne of the Blues challenge for a high ball. DAVID MOIR

HE has the potential to blow the game wide open and produce a special moment but Jarryd Hayne demonstrated on Wednesday night that he can also hurt his side by trying too hard.

Call it overplaying his hand or a lack of faith in his teammates but the 29-year-old came up with some downright dumb actions in New South Wales' 18-16 loss to Queensland.

He's not solely to blame, there's a host of Blues players responsible for the loss but the Gold Coast's $1.2 million man did his teammates no favours.

Three handling errors, three missed tackles and two penalties.

A missed opportunity on the wing and a couple of silly passes all contributed to the wake-up call the Blues were dealt at ANZ Stadium after blowing a 10-point lead and walking into a decider in Brisbane on July 12.

We evaluate the performance of every aspect of the losing NSW side in our Blues Origin II report card.

 

Aaron Woods of the Blues is tackled by Gavin Cooper of the Maroons.
Aaron Woods of the Blues is tackled by Gavin Cooper of the Maroons. DAN HIMBRECHTS

FORWARDS

What a first half from Aaron Woods. He smashed Valentine Holmes on his first ever run and forced the ball free in a statement that declared he was there to lead the pack. In his first 20-minute stint, Woods had made 74 metres and finished the game with 120 metres from 15 carries.

Nathan Peats made a game-high 52 tackles. While he went under the radar, the little No.9 did his job. He provided quick service and made a hell of a lot of tackles. Laurie Daley couldn't ask for much more.

Queensland made no secret of their intention to silence Andrew Fifita and they did a good job of executing just that. The big boppa made 88 metres and three tackle breaks from 14 runs.

The back-rowers were incredibly impressive.

Boyd Cordner was tireless with 138 metres and 27 tackles, carrying several defenders hanging off him as he pushed for every metre.

Josh Jackson made 71 metres but each of those were hard fought. He trampled Josh McGuire in the first half and was close to, if not the best on the field for the Blues.

Tyson Frizell's first half was brilliant. He made five tackle breaks and targeted Johnathan Thurston's edge in the opening 40, providing kick pressure which forced an uncharacteristic kick out on the full. A knock to the knee slowed him down in the second half.

Mark: 7/10

 

Mitchell Pearce of the Blues celebrates scoring a try during State of Origin game two.
Mitchell Pearce of the Blues celebrates scoring a try during State of Origin game two. DAVID MOIR

HALVES

From an attacking stand point, James Maloney produced. In fact he laid on two tries in the first half. He was scheming, broke the line and put his men through holes in another acceptable attacking effort.

But he's the most penalised player in the competition. That aspect of his game was on show on Wednesday with two avoidable moments gifted the opposition attacking real-estate.

His halves partner, Mitchell Pearce, was solid without being exceptional. He controlled the bulk of the kicking with some towering bombs keeping the back three on their toes. He scored a try and made his tackles.

Mark: 5.5/10

 

James Tedesco of the Blues makes a break during State of Origin game two.
James Tedesco of the Blues makes a break during State of Origin game two. DAN HIMBRECHTS

BACKS

Once again, James Tedesco was brilliant. In game one it was his defence which caught our eye but this time it was his attack. He ran for 170 metres in a 70 minute stint, after missing 10 minutes due to a concussion test. The fullback set-up a try for Mitchell Pearce off a set play which saw him burst through the middle.

Brett Morris was also strong. Defensively he made some big plays despite missing three tackles, while Josh Dugan was strong and did well covering for Tedesco while he was off. Also made a try saver on Cooper Cronk.

Blake Ferguson built on his first game with the second most metres of the backs with 128 and two tackle breaks. He and Dugan teamed up for a try saver on Michael Morgan. Although he did miss two tackles.

Then there was Jarryd Hayne. He started so well. He made a try saving tackle on Will Chambers, scored a try and showed his toughness after being belted from a kick restart. But 30 minutes of brilliance was soon forgotten. As the game went on, he overplayed his hand. Three mistakes, three missed tackles and two penalties, including one which led to a try and it was one of his worst ever stints in the sky blue. He had a chance to put his winger over late in the first half but selfishly went for the Hail Mary play.

Mark: 6.5/10

 

David Klemmer of the Blues is tackled by Matt Gillett (left) and Cooper Cronk of the Maroons.
David Klemmer of the Blues is tackled by Matt Gillett (left) and Cooper Cronk of the Maroons. DAN HIMBRECHTS

BENCH

David Klemmer produced his best Origin performance yet. The Bulldogs star had made 87 metres in 20 minutes and finished the game with 163.

Manly young gun Jake Trbojevic was equally impressive as he showed how multifaceted his game is. Not only did he make 106 metres from 10 runs and 21 tackles but he combined with James Tedesco to help set-up a Mitchell Pearce try. He then pulled off a try-saving tackle on Cooper Cronk on the edge of halftime.

Wade Graham started strong before slowing. His kicking game proved a great asset on the left edge, securing the Blues several repeat sets. He did, however, miss three tackles, one of which against Josh McGuire led to a Dane Gagai try.

Jack Bird provides great cover on the bench thanks to his utility value and hopped on the right edge when James Tedesco went off for a HIA. He made 33 metres but made no impact.

Mark: 7/10

 

New South Wales State of Origin coach Laurie Daley.
New South Wales State of Origin coach Laurie Daley. DAN HIMBRECHTS

COACH

The first half looked so promising. At halftime the Blues were in the lead having completed 16 of 19 sets. They were not only running set plays like the outside-in ball between Jake Trbojevic and James Tedesco but executing them with Mitchell Pearce turning it into a try.

Tyson Frizell troubled Johnathan Thurston for the opening 40 minutes, sending plenty of traffic down his edge but the Blues completely moved away from the plan after halftime. Instead of sticking to what worked - punching through the middle, the Blues attempted to go around them. They overplayed their hand at times and then played negative footy where they tried to defend the lead.

Mark: 4/10

News Corp Australia

Topics:  nsw blues state of origin 2017

