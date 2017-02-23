Reports of assault at an Ipswich high school

UPDATE:

IPSWICH State High School Principal Simon Riley confirmed a student had alleged suffering a head injury before an ambulance was called.

There are no further details about the alleged incident.

UPDATE:

QUEENSLAND ambulance has confirmed one person has been taken to hospital following reports of an assault at an Ipswich school.

The patient was in a stable condition when transferred from Ipswich State High School.

There are no further details available.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS have been called to Ipswich State High School where someone has reportedly been punched.

A notification was sent out at 12.50pm.

Queensland Ambulance has confirmed it was called to the school, but was unable to offer any information on the extent of any injuries yet.