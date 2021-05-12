REPLAYS: Keebra Park SHS v Ipswich SHS

Stay up to date with all the action from the Titans Schools League competition, brought to you by Pest Build Legals.

KEEBRA PARK SHS v IPSWICH SHS

Year 7-8 girls, Division 1

Ipswich SHS second rower Summer Hoet scored a last minute match-winning try, and Jazmyn Brennan-Rowe slotted the conversion in a thrilling Titans Schools League year 7-8 clash at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Brennan-Rowe’s conversion did enough to clear the uprights, handing her side a 16-14 win.

Ipswich SHS had come from a 14-6 halftime deficit to claim victory, with centre Pauline Moliga the sparkling diamond in a win engineered by the team’s hard working forwards.

The winning Ipswich SHS team.

And Ipswich had to be good to defeat Keebra SHS who looked the part until the final 10 minutes when the Ipswich SHS forwards started to rumble forward.

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree when it came to the niece of a Gold Coast Titans player.

Yamun Kelly, whose uncle Brian is a star centre for the Gold Coast Titans, was in irresistible form for Keebra Park SHS.

Kelly scored Keebra Park’s first two tries - both runaway efforts - and put on the pass for her team’s third try by centre Diamond Graham.

REPLAY: NRL Schoolboy Cup - Patrician Brothers Blacktown v Endeavour Sports: Watch the NRL Schoolboy Cup replay, with the Patrician Brothers Blacktown taking on Endeavour Sports.

A halfback, Kelly showed she was ahead of the game when she plucked a pass by Ipswich SHS, running 40m for the intercept try.

Kelly’s efforts helped Keebra SHS establish a 14-6 halftime lead in a spirited match played between two relatively even teams.

Keebra Park SHS Year 7-8 girls.

It was just Keebra Park’s ball control, and Kelly’s individual brilliance, which edged them ahead on the scoreboard.

Kelly shone on one side of the fence, and Ipswich SHS centre Moliga shone on the other side.

Moliga was up for the contest in both attack and defence, and it was her power running which got Ipswich SHS within striking distance midway through the second half.

Ipswich SHS players take to the field.

Her try on the right hand corner cut Keebra’s lead to 14-10 and it was anyone’s game.

Earlier, the match was only seconds old when Kelly skirted 50m for a solo try, but after that there were plenty of big hits by both teams.

Moliga cannoned into her rival, while Ipswich SHS prop Daejah Ah Chang put on the tackle of the match with a ball-and-all effort.

Keebra Park SHS pair Faith Drallett and Bree Leef also combined for a big hit.

Ipswich SHS scored its opening try when quick thinking dummy half Emily Piltegive dived over near the posts, giving No.6 Brennan-Rowe a chance to convert.

Ipswich SHS players take to the field.

The big tackle continued into the second half when Keebra five-eight Stevie Blackett took the line on, only to be flattened byan Ipswich SHS interchange player

IPSWICH SHS v KEEBRA PARK SHS

Year 9-10 Division 1

A four try second half performance elevated Keebra Park SHS to high ground on a sodden North Ipswich Reserve.

Keebra Park turned a 4-6 halftime deficit into a 20-6 victory in a match played in grand spirit.

The tenacity of Ipswich SHS was on show when the Keebra Park SHS ball runners, enjoying all the momentum, were hit with a brick wall of defence despite being 10 points adrift of victory.

The winning Keebra Park SHS year 9-10 team.

But Keebra Park SHS had a little bit of x-factor through fullback Kiarah Siauane who glided in for a glorious try as her team recaptured the lead in the second half.

Siauane scored a beautiful second half try, running across the face of the Ipswich SHS defence, then straightening as the left sideline approached, before plunging over.

In slippery conditions Siauane did lose the ball, but only after her full length dive had secured the try, and the lead 8-6 for her side.

There was also a brillant late play by five-eight Tavarna Papalii whose grubber kick found a flying Ebony Raftstrand-Smith.

With rain falling, Keebra consolidated its position when Mhia Mackey-Taylor drove powerfully onward to cross and raise her team to a 12-6 lead, then dummy half Imogen Hei wriggled over for Keebra Park SHS.

Keebra Park’s second half ball control enabled it to win the territory battle and as a result the side was in the box seat given the conditions.

It was a grand contest between two evenly matched teams.

Ipswich SHS had led 6-4 after prop Sky Faimalie crossed the line, with Lishaninah Ulugia landing the conversion.

Keebra Park SHS opening try came courtesy of No.12 Yaylah Fuiava.

UPDATE 4PM: The third and final Titans Schools League match at North Ipswich Reserve between Year 11-12 Keebra Park SHS and Ipswich SHS was called off when a storm lashed the ground.

But the two earlier games, year 7-8s and year 9-10s, were able to be played. Replays available at The Courier-Mail, Gold Coast Bulletin and Queensland Times.

However the Boys Division 1 matches at Nerang Roosters did not go ahead due to the condition of the grounds.

LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 –

North Ipswich Reserve

Yr 7/8 Div 1 Girls 2pm – Ipswich v Keebra Park

Yr 9/10 Div 1 Girls 2.50pm – Ipswich v Keebra Park

EARLIER: JACK Hudson is happy to bide his time in the shadow of a would-be Australian Schoolboys representative, knowing soon he will have his chance to shine.

The 16-year-old rake will steer the ship for Keebra Park in Wednesday’s Titans Schools League showpiece clash against Beenleigh at Nerang – one of six games to be livestreamed on The Courier-Mail, Gold Coast Bulletin and Queensland Times websites.

Hudson, who arrived at Keebra Park two years ago, has steadily improved his hooking game under the watchful eye of the school’s head of rugby league, Glen Campbell.

“Jack came to me a couple of years ago from Brisbane looking for an opportunity. He’s a quality hooker who has a very good passing and running game,” Campbell said.

Titans Cup rugby league preview. Jack Hudson, 16 (Keebra Park SHS), at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams

“Jack has a foothold now in this competition, a bit like AJ Brimson who also played in this competition.

“He has all the potential in the world as a young up-and-coming hooker with some great quality around him. Now he just needs to strive and achieve his goals.”

The Year 11 student finds himself second in the pecking order at Keebra Park, behind standout number nine Blake Mozer.

“Jack is probably our second-string hooker at this stage behind Blake Mozer, who will be pushing for an Australian Schoolboys spot if that goes ahead,” Campbell said.

“That shows the quality that Jack has but also the good leadership in front of him, which is rubbing off on Jack.

“Who knows where he can end up.”

Titans Schools League at Burleigh Bears Junior Rugby League. Year 7/8 Division 1 girls: Keebra Park v Mabel Park. Keebra's Charlize Lewis scores. Picture Glenn Hampson

It was high praise from Campbell for Mozer’s heir-apparent and Hudson knows he must still prove himself worthy of the kudos.

“Honestly I just want to get the best version of myself playing footy,” he said.

“Hopefully I can get into that Open As side or squad and just go from there I guess.

“Blake’s a real good bloke – he’s a freak. It’s good to just sit in his shadow for a bit and learn his lefts and rights.”

LIVE STREAMING SCHEDULE WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 –

North Ipswich Reserve

Yr 7/8 Div 1 Girls 2pm – Ipswich v Keebra Park

Yr 9/10 Div 1 Girls 2.50pm – Ipswich v Keebra Park

Yr 11/12 Div 1 Girls 3.50pm – Ipswich v Keebra Park

Nerang Roosters Field 1

Yr 9/10 Div 1 Boys 5pm – Keebra Park Blue v Beenleigh

Yr 11/12 Div 2 Boys 6pm – Keebra Park Blue v Beaudesert State High School

Yr 11/12 Div 1 Boys 7pm – Keebra Park v Beenleigh

email@news.com.au

Originally published as REPLAYS: Keebra Park SHS v Ipswich SHS