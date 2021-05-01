REPLAYS: Hockey Queensland Championship Day 2

Day 2 of the Hockey Queensland Championship continues today, with matches livestreamed from today via The Courier-Mail, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News affiliates.

Today’s livestream on fields No. 1 and No. 2 start at 8am, with teams striving for a place in the finals on Monday (from 7.30am).

LIVE: Queensland Hockey State Championships (Field 1): Tune in LIVE as the Queensland Hockey State Championship goes on the line.

It followed an action packed day 1, with all match replays available here.

A cold wind whistled across Toowoomba Hockey Association headquarters this morning, but nothing could deter the men from the north in its day 2 Pool A clash against Ipswich.

Even Townsville keeper David Rogers shed his jumper at halftime as the boys from the far North warmed to the occasion, winning 3-nil.

Elizabeth Perrin of Townsville women. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Mark Beamish’s goal just minutes into the second half lifted Townsville to 3-nil and the north Queensland side were on its way to victory.

Beamish capitalised on excellent lead-up work by Liam McKay whose weaving run and well timed pass gave Beamish every chance to score.

Hayden Michel of Ipswich. Ipswich. Picture: Nev Madsen.

Only tremendous goal keeping by Ipswich’s Cade Banditt prevented Townsville extending the lead after he twice defended penalty corners in the fourth quarter.

But while Ipswich restricted Townsville to three goals, they found it hard to score themselves.

Earlier Townsville opened the scoring on day two of the championship after indirectly scoring from a penalty corner.

It was the first substantial opportunity either team had in the game, and was well taken by Bayden Buchanan who let rip from the right hand side of the goals.

Trent Goldenstein, Ipswich takes on Jonathan Allcock, Logan Templeton and Joshua Baxter from Mackay. Ipswich vs Mackay. Hockey Queensland Championship. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Picture: Nev Madsen.

Ipswich’s first half chance came when Ryan Smith lobbed a pass forward for Nathan Smith, but the Townsville defence scrambled.

One goal then became two for Townsville when Ashton Spaulding delivered a short, crisp pass to Cody Rintala whose reserve handed effort beat the Ipswich keeper Cade Banditt.

Action from day 1 of the Hockey Queensland Championships. Picture: Annette Andrews, Annette’s Action Shots.

But Banditt got one back on Rintala when he successfully defended Rintala’s attempted conversion of his goal. Townsville led 2-nil.

Talicia Canty of Brisbane scored again on Day 2. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Ipswich’s best chance came when Michel Hayden fired a cannon high and to the left of the Townsville keeper David Rogers, but Rogers was up to the task with a reflex save.

On field two, the Brisbane women’s team defeated Townsville 4-nil.

Lucy Lannigan scored early and late, and around her Talicia Canty was among the gals again along with Rhyleigh Brown.

Mackay gave Brisbane a scare but in the end the championship favourites prevailed 9-1 this morning.

Mackay’s Reegan Green threw a catch among the pidgeon’s with a goal in the 35th minute which had the Mackay bench in an uproar. The goal reduced Brisbane lead to 2-1.

Tweed score against Gladstone. . Picture: Kevin Farmer

Mackay dug deep, making unbeaten Brisbane work overtime for a result across the match.

A goal and subsequent conversion by Brisbane’s Joel Rintala seven minutes later gave Brisbane a little breathing space by 4-1, but it was a great contest until Brisbane got away from their rivals in the final quarter.

Another goal by Rintala, and then to Hugh Pembroke and Matthew Shaw – all in the fourth quarter – made the Brisbane win seem comfortable

Holly Gilbar scored for Toowoomba 1 against Toowoomba 2. Picture: Nev Madsen.

The desperation of Brisbane to quell Mackay’s push for an upset was emphasised in the third quarter by the bravery of Brisbane defender Matthew Rutter who twice charged Mackay as they were firing off penalty corner attempts.

Abbey Lowry of Gladstone against Tweed Picture: Kevin Farmer

Once Rutter wore the ball flush, but undeterred he charged even more aggressively to harass Mackay’s second penalty corner attempt.

Mackay hustled and scrambled, marked up closely and tried to take Brisbane out of their comfort zone.

Noah Gauci of Mackay. Picture: Nev Madsen.

It would have been a relief to the Brisbane bench to watch Cooper Cabot finally break through 24 minutes into the match, scoring and then adding a conversion to elevate Brisbane to 2-nil by halftime.

On field 1, the local derby between the two Toowoomba women’s teams was played.

Toowoomba 2 were also on track for an upset when Tannah Hood scored the first goal in the second quarter.

Rockhampton player Luke Brighton (left) and Matt Wallace of Sunshine Coast. Picture: Kevin Farmer

But Toowoomba 1 hit back with goals by Amber Suey, Tatum Stewart and Holly Gilbar and in the end eased to a 3-1 win.

James Easton scored four goals as Fraser Coast triumphed in an 11-nil victory at the Hockey Queensland Championship.

Easton got Fraser Coast off to a golden start when a sixth minute goal, then added another in the second quarter off Chappell Carter’s stick.

Shaun Alexander of Toowoomba 2. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Easton also scored in the second and again in the third and fourth quarters as Fraser Coast rose to an unbeatable position.

With a name like Chappell, Carter Chappell should probably have been playing cricket, but nevertheless his hand-eye coordination was spot on when he slammed home a goal after Blake Kroning had fired him a pass.

Ryley Kroning of Fraser Coast against Toowoomba 2. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Carter then converted his goal to make it 3-nil, beating the keeper in a one-on-one.

Fraser Coast had rebounded up the field after successfully defending a penalty corner.

On Field No. 2, Tweed Border’s women scored first in it’s local derby clash with cross border rivals Gold Coast – but then lost 5-1.

Gillian Morris nailed her goal just nine minutes for Tweed, but a second quarter field goal from Ailish Mahony and subsequent conversion – rebounded Gold Coast to a 2-1 advantage.

Leigh Thomas (right) celebrates her goal for Gold Coast against Tweed in Hockey Queensland Championships at Clyde Park, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Gold Coast then extended their lead to 3-1 when Leigh Thomas scored (22nd minute), but there was still work to be done.

Ryan Wilcox of Fraser Coast against Toowoomba 2 Picture: Kevin Farmer

Natasha Patricks (third quarter) and Tinesha Carey (fourth quarter) then polished things off for the coast.

Toowoomba 1 men’s outfit flexed its muscles with an 11-nil win over Sunshine Coast.

Toowoomba steadily built is victory which gathered momentum in the second when

Carter Mogg scored his fourth goal, which included a successful conversion.

Elijah Mathewson basically handed Mogg the opening goal of the game with a deft touch angled across the goal.

Hockey Queensland Championship action from Toowoomba. Pic: Annette Andrews, Annette’s Action Shots.

Such was the touch of Mathewson, the ball seemed to hang out in front of Mogg, allowing him to extend his stick and knock it into the back of the net.

Sunshine Coast goalie Adam Owers had earlier made a fantastic save when Toowoomba 1 seemed certain to score.

He had plenty of helpers in defence as well, with his teammates swarming back in the final minute of the first half as Toowoomba mounted a threatening attack.

Acion from the Hockey Queensland Championships: Pic: Annette Andrews, Annette’s Action Shots.

However, just after halftime no amount of defenders or effort from Owers could prevent Josh McPaul converting a penalty corner into his team’s second goal.

Owers was at it again on the cusp of halftime with a spectacular save, but not Owers or his four defenders could deny Toowoomba’s after the break.

Three successive penalty corners finally yielded a result for Toowoomba when Mogg cleverly reversed his hands on the stick, helping open a narrow pathway to the goals from the left hand side of the pitch. Toowoomba led 3-nil.

On field No. 2, Ipswich women scored two goals in the opening nine minutes to gain a foothold toward victory against Gladstone.

Gabrielle Nicholls’ opening goal was followed by Sarah Donnolley goal as Ipswich jumped their rivals.



Brad Hobday (left) of Toowoomba 1. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Georgia Stenzel then turned 2-nil into 3-nil and the Ipswich girls were up and running in pursuit of victory.

Stenzel and Nicholls then added their second goals while Abby Eleison scored her first of the match in the third quarter.

Two goals in three minutes cracked a 1-all deadlock and put Gold Coast into the winners circle against Ipswich.

The Coast won 4-1, with a late goal by Bailey Charlesworth ensuring his side victory.

But the big moments came five minutes before the three-quarter time break when initially Coast’s Daniel Pittendriegh scored from a penalty corner.

Gladstone keeper Rachel Groves. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Callum Fitzpatrick had taken the initial stroke, but from the ricochet Pittendriegh got enough stick on the ball to ease into the goals.

Then Troy Cooper hit the sweet spot with a crisp strike that gave goalie Matthew West no chance - and all of a sudden it was 2-1.

Megan Groves (left) of Gladstone and Gabby Nicholls of Ipswich in Hockey Queensland Championships at Clyde Park, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Just a few minutes before the double break through by Gold Coast, the coast keeper Bailey Frost stood tall under the pressure of a penalty corner, deflecting the ball away as it came shoulder height to his left.

Had that goal gone in, it may have shifted momentum which followed away from the Gold Coast.

Earlier, as rain swept across Clyde Park, Trent Goldenstein opened the scoring for Ipswich in the 11th minute.

Josh McPaul (centre) of Toowoomba 1. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Despite the bleak conditions, both teams were up for the clash, exerting enthusiasm and high energy.

Gold Coast had a chance when they won a penalty corner, but Callum Fitzpatrick’s placement toward the goals was blocked by a sea of defence.

There was an even better chance soon for Gold Coast after when Sam Young broke clear, but his shot went across the face of goal, with Young ending up on the flat of his stomach, such was the effort he put in.

Ben Peters defence for Ipswich must have been frustrating Gold Coast whose players probed countless times without luck.

Natarlia Smith (left) of Gold Coast and Jade Reid of Tweed. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Both with a territorial advantage came a penalty corner for Gold Coast and on this occasion the tall Fitzpatrick made no mistake on the eve of halftime, making it 1-all.

There was a enough time in the half for Fitzpatrick to have a second penalty corner attempt second before the break, but this time the post was Ipswich’s friend, with the ball cannoning into the wood work and rebounding away.

On Field No.2, the Brisbane and Gold Coast women went blow for blow across the first, secnod and third quarters without a goal being scored.

It took Lucy Lanigan to break the deadlock for Brisbane, with Brisbane winning 1-nil.

Rockhampton’s bold bid for a grand final continued this afternoon with a win over Toowoomba 2.

Rocky remain a chance of making the men’s decider against Brisbane - if they beat Toowoomba 1 tonight.

A proud organisation such as Toowoomba was never going to roll over and Rocky will have to make do with a 5-1 win.

Douglas Buckley scored three goals and Rockhampton threw everything at Toowoomba early.

The game was off to a rollicking start, with both team’s trading goals in the first quarter.

Dylan Pember found the back of the net for Toowoomba 2 and Douglas Buckley scored for Rockhampton.

It was end to end stuff, with entertainment aplenty for the spectatots and those watching the livestream.

Buckley scored again in the third quarter, and then Dale Elliot swooped from penalty corner after an initial save by the Toowoomba keeper.

The goalie dived full length to his right, but the ball rebounded back into play where Elliot made his move to score. Rockhampton led 3-1.

Buckley then made it three goals after Rocky scored from a penalty corner.

In the women’s fixture on field No.2 between Toowoomba v Townsville, Toowoomba’s Tess Henare scored again to get her side on the board early as Toowoomba constructed a 9-nil win.

Sfter the second quarter Kacie Trost goal, Tatum Stewart, Amber Suey and Holly Gilbar then extended Toowoomba’s advantage infront of home supporters, while in the final quarter Katie Wollstein improved Toowoomba’s goal aggregate with a sixth score.

Late in the match Stewart and Suey then added their second goals respectively.

Townsville got one up on Mackay, beating them 5-nil in a Hockey Queensland Championship round robin match.

The rivals went at it in the first quarter, with both teams displaying desperation in defending their goals.

But there was a double break through for Townsville when first James Callum and then Max Spriggs scored to make it 2-nil within the space of five minutes into the second quarter.

Then came the crucial moment in the third quarter when Cody Rintala scored a field goal, and then converted it to double his team’s score to 4-nil.

Two converted goals from Annelyse Tevant and Madeline Kenny laid the platform for the Sunshine Coast women to beat Toowoomba 2.

Tevant’s goal came just seven minutes into the first quarter, while Kenny got on the score sheet midway through the second quarter.

Christian Ramsay (front) of Sunshine Coast under pressure from Hayden Dorge of Toowoomba 1 in Hockey Queensland Championships at Clyde Park, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

It was a strong response from the Sunshine Coast who would have been mentally and physically drained after a narrow loss to Brisbane earlier in the afternoon.

That game was effectively the Sunny Coast’s grand final.

Majella Barnes’ goal and a second goal to Kenny then iced the win ahead of finals day tomorrow.

In the second last game of the day, Brisbane’s men launched themselves to a 5-1 lead over Gold Coast before a Sam Young inspired comeback.

Both teams traded goals in the first quarter, with Ryan Parry opening Brisbane’s account while Daniel Pitterdreigh scored for Gold Coast.

But then Brisbane’s Joel Rintala went on a goal scoring surge and Brisbane were up by four goals at halftime.

However, into the second half and a Sam Young goal, plus a conversion, dragged the Gold Coast back to a two goal deficit, before Brisbane went on to win 7-3.

Mitchell Roberts of Toowoomba 2 against Fraser Coast.. Picture: Kevin Farmer

ROCKHAMPTON v TOOWOOMBA 1

Could Toowoomba have started any better in a grand final qualifier than they did tonight? It is unlikely.

In the first six minutes Toowoomba went bang-bang, on both occasions Elijah Mathewson finding the back of the net to give his team a 2-nil advantage after just seven minutes.

While those two goals did not win it for Toowoomba, they laid the brickwork for the 6-1 win and as a result Toowoomba will play in tomorrow’s grand final against Brisbane.

The local crowd were roaring their support when Mathewson scored his first goal after about 60 seconds in a match where everything was on the line.

Toowoomba 1 player Carter Mogg and Sunshine Coast keeper Adam Owers in Hockey Queensland Championships at Clyde Park, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

After Toowoomba’s shock start, Rockhampton worked their way back into the match.

But a 28th minute goal to Toowoomba’s Joshua Bidgood extended the home team’s lead by a goal, making it 3-nil.

Rockhampton simply had to be the first team to score in the second half but it was Toowoomba’s Wilson Love whose shot cannoned into the back of the goals to put his team on the road to victory leading 4-nil.

Bradley Hobay then made it five and Toowoomba could see the finish line - and a date in Monday’s decider.

Rockhampton got one back in the 52 second courtesy of Simon Hope, but Toowoomba were not going to be run down.

Competing teams: Women, Pool A: Toowoomba 1, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Toowoomba 2; Pool B: Tweed Border, Ipswich, Gladstone, Gold Coast.

Men: Pool A: Mackay, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Townsville, Brisbane; Pool B: Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba 2, Rockhampton, Fraser Coast, Toowoomba 1.

Jack McKewen of Sunshine Coast against Rockhampton Picture: Kevin Farmer

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

8am Men A T1 Townsville V Ipswich

8am Women A T2 Townsville V Brisbane

9.25am Men A T1 Brisbane V Mackay

9.25am Women A T2 Toowoomba 2 V Toowoomba 1

10.50am Men B T1 Fraser Coast V Toowoomba 2

10.50am Women B T2 Tweed V Gold Coast

12.15pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 1 V Sunshine Coast

12.15pm Women B T2 Ipswich V Gladstone

1.40pm Men A T1 Ipswich V Gold Coast

1.40pm Women A T2 Brisbane V Sunshine Coast

3.05pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 2 V Rockhampton

4.30pm Men A T1 Mackay V Townsville

4.30pm Women A T2 Toowoomba 1 V Townsville

5.55pm Men A T1 Gold Coast V Brisbane

5.55pm Women A T2 Sunshine Coast V Toowoomba 2

7.20pm Men B T1 Sunshine Coast V Fraser Coast

7.20pm Men B T2 Rockhampton V Toowoomba 1

Tinesha Carey of Gold Coast against Tweed. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Monday

Finals to be confirmed

First game 7.30am

Tess Henare, left, of Toowoomba and Talicia Canty (Brisbane) scored goals on day 1.

Meanwhile, in other hockey news, on Friday Hockey Australia announced members of the under 18 Futures talent squad which includes Queenslanders.

They are Jordan Bliss (GK), Claire Colwell, Hannah Cullum-Sanders, Madeline Kenny, Kyra Livermore, Georgina West, Ryley Bobart, Diarmid Chappell, Zac McCoombes, Ryan Wilcox.

Douglas Buckley of Rockhampton. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Former Kookaburra and Hockey Australia National Athlete Pathway Program (NAPP) Technical Lead Mark Knowles said selection was tough based on the quality of hockey played across the tournament and particularly after a host of scintillating finals matches.

Christian Ramsay of Sunshine Coast against Rockhampton. Picture: Kevin Farmer

And in club news, Norths Hockey Club had a Diggers Appreciation Day recently and raised more than $2000k for Cor Infinitus

Originally published as REPLAYS: Hockey Queensland Championship Day 2