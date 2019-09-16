Menu
REPLAY: Watch thrilling Toowoomba Football League finals

16th Sep 2019 1:38 PM
TOOWOOMBA football fans were treated to four thrilling grand finals at the weekend, and you can watch live replays of the matches below.

St Alban's and Warwick Wolves kicked off proceedings at Clive Berghofer with the game going down to the wire.

St Alban's Sam Glasheen was named man of the match, with the shot-stopper keeping a hungry Wolves forward line at bay to help secure a 1-0 win.

Next up was Willowburn Red - the first of Willowburn three premiership hopefuls - against Garden City in the Championship Men's Division.

The Magpies' hopes of premiership hat-trick were short-lived though, with Garden City winning 3-1.

The match of the day was between Rockville and Willowburn in the Premiership Women's Division.

With Willowburn just seconds away from a 1-0 victory, Melony Baker levelled the scores with the last kick of regular time.

Rockville went on to secure a 1-1 (4-3 on penalties) victory.

In the Premiership Men's Division rivals USQ and Willowburn produced a thrilling match.

Willowburn striker Brodie Welch was unstoppable scoring twice in his side's 3-0 win.

