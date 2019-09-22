Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Basketball

REPLAY: Watch Hillcrest Christian's vs Palm Beach Currumbin

by Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard
22nd Sep 2019 3:34 PM

 

History will repeat itself when Hillcrest Christian College faces St Margaret Mary's College in the girls champion grand final today at Logan Metro.

It will be a rematch of last year's Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland decider won by St Margaret Mary's.

The Saints were first into the grand final after accounting for Southport SHS while Hillcrest, with Katie Deeble at the wheel, beating a stoic Palm Beach Currumbin 71-56.

● LIVE STREAM: Watch the finals action live now

Players from both PBC and Hillcrest Christian College brought plenty of grit to the court and upped the ante in defence. Stakes were high.

Hillcrest Christian College was playing for redemption after missing last year's title while PBC was vying for an historic first time in the state final.

Hillcrest Christian College wriggled free of their rivals late in the second quarter and by three quarter time were leading, but not entirely safe, at 34-20.

PBC refused to go away and into the fourth quarter they fought on. PBC cut the lead to 52-44 and then 58-50 into the last quarter and Hillcrest had to maintain intensity to get the job done.

hillcrest christian college molten champion basketball schools palm beach currumbin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Location where $50 million Ipswich ticket was sold

    premium_icon REVEALED: Location where $50 million Ipswich ticket was sold

    News 'I'm hoping it is a local to the area and a regular customer but we are thrilled for whoever holds that winning ticket.'

    No feathers ruffled over poultry farm improvements

    premium_icon No feathers ruffled over poultry farm improvements

    News The total capacity of the poultry farm will be raised to 554,000

    The meat-free feel good factor

    premium_icon The meat-free feel good factor

    Food & Entertainment You're never too old to start

    Questions remain two years on from brutal bushland attack

    premium_icon Questions remain two years on from brutal bushland attack

    Crime 'It's unresolved... it does leave me thinking about it regularly'.