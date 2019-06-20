REPLAY: PBC claims Langer Cup with gutsy win

They're two of the heavyweights of school footy in Queensland and you can be sure the NRL scouts were watching PBC v Keebra Park. WATCH THE REPLAY NOW.

In an entertaining contest, it was the Reds who emerged victorious 34-26 to back up their 26-22 win in the corresponding clash last year.

Trey Peni of Keebra Park looks to offload. Picture: Tertius Pickard

On a night that featured 11 tries and breathtaking end-to-end footy, perhaps it was a clutch defensive play that made the difference.

Trailing 28-26 with 10 minutes to go, Keebra skipper Reece Walsh opted for a chip and chase; a second kick found Tom Vickery - who had already scored a hat-trick - unmarked on the left wing.

But just as he looked destined to put his side ahead, Vickery was bundled over the sideline in a terrific effort by PBC flyer Jaiden West.

Soon after, the Reds put the result just about beyond doubt with a try to Bailey Martin.

The match had entered halftime locked at 16-16 after Vickery's hat-trick and a double to barnstorming PBC prop Xavier Willison.

Flynn Daniel of Palm Beach Currumbin tries to break through. Picture: Tertius Pickard



Keebra right winger Trey Peni joined the multiple tryscorers list with a double after the break.

The two dominant performers of the night without doubt were the respective side's captains.

Toby Sexton was sensational at halfback with a solo try and a key hand in two others; Walsh had some ups and down at fullback for Keebra but was at the heart of everything they did.

PBC's win gives them top seeding for the knockout stage as they prepare to defend their NRL Schoolboy Cup national championship.