REPLAY: Langer Cup Ipswich SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin

UPDATE | Palm Beach Currumbin has beaten Ipswich SHS 22-10.

Relive the action with our exclusive replay!

EARLIER | Livestreaming of the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition starts this afternoon, with the Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Ipswich SHS clash from 5pm.

Sign up now to get full access to every match across five rounds of the Brisbane Broncos-sponsored competition, plus the semi-finals and final.

Subscription will also gain you access to the best news and content from every News Corp newspaper throughout Australia.

Broncos Game Development Manage Paul Dyer said the Langer Cup and its sister competition the Payne Cup (contested in central and north Queensland) were the "pinnacle of school sporting competitions in the country''.

SCHEDULE

4PM: St Mary's vs Marsden

5PM: Palm Beach Currumbin v Ipswich

5PM: Keebra Park v Wavel

Originally published as WATCH: Langer Cup round 1 livestreaming