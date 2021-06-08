REPLAY: Ipswich v Marsden in Langer Trophy, Reserves, Walters Cup

Ipswich State High footballers not only had a reputable opponent to contend with preparing for their latest Langer Cup match.

The teenagers had to brave a freezing Monday training session instead of their regular Tuesday mid-morning preparation.

The 7am start was due to the latest round of Langer Cup and Walters Cup matches being played on Tuesday, instead of Wednesday - so everyone can watch the State of Origin game in Townsville.

For Ipswich State High coach Josh Bretherton, his support staff and players, it was a chilly start to the week having to train before school.

“It was proper cold,’’ Bretherton said.

“It was a little bit rough and slippery but that’s the nature of doing an early morning session in the freezing cold.’’



Ipswich State High tackle another powerful rugby league school Marsden on Tuesday afternoon. Marsden defeated Keebra Park 36-0 in their opening game.

Watch the Langer Cup and Walters Cup games live on this website from 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2021 Ipswich State High School Langer Cup squad.

After a 44-12 loss to defending Langer Cup champions Palm Beach Currumbin last week, the Ipswich State High players worked on ball control and better positioning in the middle.

“Marsden have got a very big strong pack so we’re not going to be able to make the same mistake again,’’ Bretherton said.

“They’ve got a real good side so we’ve got to focus on us and get a couple of things right that we didn’t get right the first week and go from there.’’

The Ipswich State High coach has made two key changes for Tuesday’s clash at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Last year’s try-scoring back Damien Burrows returns in the centres from a finger injury to replace Vincent Pereira.

“He (Pereira) didn’t do a bad job in round one. We just need to find a space for Damien,’’ Bretherton said.



Prop and year 11 student Richard Mala will make his Langer Cup debut, coming in for Jaeden Foua, who has a shoulder injury.

Bretherton said his players recovered well after feeling the brunt of Palm Beach Currumbin’s speed and strength last weekend.

“On the night, they were pretty down and disappointed . . . but the next day they were all pretty good,’’ Bretherton said.

“It’s experience, kind of just back to work. It’s a long season.’’

Ipswich State High’s Langer Cup players are looking for a better performance on Tuesday, encouraged by the efforts of the school’s Langer Cup Reserves and Walters Cup teams.

The Reserves beat Palm Beach Currumbin 20-8 with the Walters Cup players drawing 16-16 against the same powerhouse school.

“I thought Shane (Harris) and the boys all did a really, really good job so it will be a good stepping stone for them,’’ Bretherton said.

Coach Jonathan Dore guided the successful Langer Cup Reserves side.

There was a welcome buzz around the North Ipswich Reserve with the elite schoolboy competitions underway.

“We really enjoy playing out at the Oval,’’ Bretherton said.

“Getting there and getting a decent crowd and a really good atmosphere just makes the event really good for the boys who are playing.’’

GAME DAY

Tuesday: Ipswich State High School matches being livestreamed at North Ipswich Reserve

3.30pm: Langer Reserves v Marsden.

4.30pm: Walters Cup v Marsden.

5.30pm: Langer Cup v Marsden.

