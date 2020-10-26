Menu
Protesters will gather in hoards on the weekend, rallying against the proposed Swanbank incinerator.
REPLAY: Incinerator 'will be the end of Ipswich'

Andrew Korner
26th Oct 2020 8:53 PM

 

ONE NATION candidate for Ipswich Suzie Holmes did not mince words when she talked about the proposed waste to energy plant in tonight's Queensland Times debate.

When asked about incumbent Labor MP Jennifer Howard's opposition to the proposal, Ms Holmes said she would move to stop the waste to energy plant going ahead at Swanbank out of public safety fears.

Ms Holmes was joined in the Ipswich debate by the LNP candidate Scott O'Connell, and Legalise Marijuana Queensland's Shelly Morton.

All candidates said they opposed the waste to energy plant proposed by Remondis, however it was Ms Holmes who was most vocal about what she said was the harmful effect on the public.

Candidates were also quizzed on their ideas for the former Ipswich Transit Centre, which has remained a derelict eyesore since the 2011 floods.

Ipswich's rapid growth, and how our hospitals, roads and public transport will cope, also drew some passionate reactions.

Just like in Ipswich West, a notable absence was Labor incumbent Jennifer Howard, who last week confirmed she would not be taking part in the debate.

election forums ipswich electorate queensland election 2020 debate queensland times debate
