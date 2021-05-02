REPLAY: Cougars and Jets in Sapphire Series blockbuster

Brisbane North Cougars remain undefeated in the Sapphire Series after a huge win over last year’s grand finalists Ipswich Jets.

Jets do not have a good track record against the Cougars, winning just one of seven games the sides have previously played against each other.

The sides last met in the 2020 Sapphire Series Final - which Cougars won.

Today’s match at Nissan Stadium was no different with Cougars finishing ahead 67 to 48.

Despite a slower start than we have come to expect from the Cougars, the reigning premiers clawed back an early lead taken by the Jets to have a strong first quarter.

Cougars made a change early bringing Maddie Davies, called up from the Ruby Series side to replace injured centre Macy Gardner, into centre.

It was a high scoring first quarter but Cougars’ sharp shooters put them ahead 19-15 going into the first break.

Ipswich Jets' shooter Charlie Bell. Picture: Ipswich Jets/Facebook

Cougars came out on fire executing great simple netball to surge ahead by nine points within the first three minutes of the second quarter.

The Jets worked hard in centre court and defense to halt Cougars lead - which at one point blew out to 12 points.

Jets fighting spirit kept them in the game bringing the points difference to eight at half time, Cougars 36, Jets 28.

Jets scored two straight at the start of the third quarter but it wasn’t long before Cougars hardworking mid-court players were able to get the ball to their shooters - who converted with great accuracy.

The Ipswich side called a time out as the lead blew out in favour of the Cougars with coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser calling for the team to step up and get back to playing simple netball.

While Jets remained in the fight they were unable to string together too many unanswered goals with Cougars scoring 17 to Jets 9 goals in the quarter - bringing the score to 53-39 at the final break.

Jets tried to earn back make a dent on the Cougars’ growing lead in the final quarter but the premiers were just too hard to break down in defence and too accurate in the circle.

The Ipswich side made several changes to its midcourt but they still struggled to find the right combination.

Cougars coach Liz White said she was happy with her side’s strong performance but said there was still plenty to work on.

“Occasionally I thought we started to slot in behind and look for the easy option instead of taking on the body, but that is learning,” White said.

“It is still early in the season, it is only our third game, we have things to work on and try and perfect.”

Macy Gardner will be out of the Cougars this week due to injury. Picture: AAP/Jono Searle

White said overall everyone did the job she had asked of them but she was very impressed with the performances of youngsters Davies and Viv Fitzpatrick.

“Davies is a long time Brisbane Netball Association player and has come up from the Ruby Series. She took her chances and she drove and supplied the ball, it was fabulous for us,” White said.

Fitzpatrick proved key against Jets’ tall attackers.

“She stepped up to play and she was able to shut the ball down and it made it difficult for them to beat,” White said.

Jets’ coach Tracey Jeane-Fraser said the whole team was walking away “disappointed” after tonight’s loss.

“While we are all very disappointed there are some great learnings we will take away from it,” Jeanes-Fraser said.

“We had some really good patches of play and an opportunity to get our new girls’ onto the court and look at those combinations. We need to celebrate the really good patches of play.”

Jeanes-Fraser said there was no reason Jets’ could not get one back up on the Cougars when they next meet.

“We came into the second quarter four down but I think we were more costly to ourselves - we pulled ourselves out of the game by not capitalising on the opportunities we did have,” she said. “Something we will need to do in our next game against Thunder.”

