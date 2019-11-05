Replace your batteries for free ahead of storm season

FAIR TRADE: Howdie Farrar from Battery World Ipswich is encouraging the community to come and swap their dead 9V batteries for new smoke alarm batteries on November 9-10.

FAIR TRADE: Howdie Farrar from Battery World Ipswich is encouraging the community to come and swap their dead 9V batteries for new smoke alarm batteries on November 9-10. Contributed

BATTERY World is assisting in preparations for the summer storm season by giving away free smoke alarm batteries when you return your dead 9V battery this weekend.

Customers can take in old batteries and swap for new ones at the annual Swap It Out Weekend, held on November 9-10.

With the weather bureau predicting unpredictable storms this summer, the smoke alarm batteries could save your life, especially if you use candles when the power unexpectedly goes out.

Battery World Ipswich's Howdie Farrar said many homeowners were unaware smoke alarm batteries needed changing twice a year.

"Battery World stores across Australia will replace your dead 9V batteries with new ones, free," he said.

"There is a limit of 10 replacement batteries for each customer on the day.

"We understand families might come in and get batteries for other family members and we encourage communities to check on an elderly neighbour or relative who cannot get up a ladder to change theirs."

Across last year's Swap It Out Weekend, Battery World gave away nearly 35,000 batteries.

"One of our goals is to recycle the same number of batteries that we sell. This might come as a surprise to a lot of people, but the average home has about 97 batteries in it, powering everything from your remote controls, to kids' toys and your clocks," Mr Farrar said.

"While there is market for recycling lead acid batteries, these 9V and the likes of AA batteries come with a recycling cost which we are happy to pick up if it means doing our bit for the community."