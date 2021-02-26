Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

by Shiloh Payne
26th Feb 2021 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's youth criminals will face new penalties after reforms were introduced in Parliament yesterday in a "suite of initiatives" aimed at targeting repeat offenders.

Courts would get more powers under the reforms, allowing them to fit GPS trackers for recidivist high-risk offenders aged 16 and 17; create a presumption against bail; and seek assurance from parents and guardians that bail conditions would be met.

A new trial would also allow Gold Coast police in the nightclub district to use wands to try and identify knives being carried by people, giving them the power to search anyone who doesn't comply.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told breakfast radio that all of the reforms would work in unison to target youth crime.

"I don't want people to look at this in isolation but part of the entire suite of options and certainly I think they will be quite effective," she said.

 

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

"What GPS trackers allow you to do, if you see someone you can intervene early, if someone takes the tracker off or we know they're in an area where they shouldn't be, they're up to no good, you can prevent that crime happening a lot earlier."

She said the new provisions would mean young offenders would need to prove they weren't a risk to the community before bail was granted against them.

The trial on the Gold Coast would help target what Commissioner Carroll said was a global trend.

"As a trend we're seeing across the world young children as young as 13 and 14 carrying knives in public places."

"Unfortunately we've had tragic deaths where young children are carrying knives and killing each other and it gives us a form of defence.

"It really is saying to the public if you come into a safe night precinct expect that you may be wanded and we won't need a suspicion to do that."

Originally published as Repeat youth offenders targeted with 'suite of initiatives'

More Stories

crime queensland youth crime youth offenders

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New date locked in for Ipswich music festival

        Premium Content New date locked in for Ipswich music festival

        News The organisers of Trip the Switch have confirmed when the event will take place

        • 26th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
        Road rage truck driver should not have been behind wheel

        Premium Content Road rage truck driver should not have been behind wheel

        News A magistrate has told a man he must stop ignoring court orders if he wants to stay...

        VOTE NOW: Who makes Ipswich’s best pizzas?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who makes Ipswich’s best pizzas?

        News It is time to settle the debate once and for all

        Mum admits ice led her to commit acts of ‘stupidity’

        Premium Content Mum admits ice led her to commit acts of ‘stupidity’

        News A woman charged with multiple acts of dishonesty has admitted she cannot handle her...