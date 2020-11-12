Repeat petrol thief busted in pump-and-go drive off

A man with a previous history of stealing petrol, has appeared in court again, for stealing petrol (file image).

A man with a previous history of stealing petrol, has appeared in court again, for stealing petrol (file image).

A MAN with a previous history of sealing petrol has been told his excuse for the latest count of stealing was “sceptical”.

Jason Robert Cusack appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday for one charge of stealing petrol from a Loganlea BP.

Cusack, 46, told the court he was “distracted” after arguing with his wife about transferring money to pay for the fuel.

The court heard on October 4 at 7.25am, Cusack pumped $30.01 of unleaded fuel into his car before returning to the driver’s seat and driving away.

Cusack said his “mind wasn’t quite there” during the time of the offence.

“I was quite bothered by it. My phone was flashing on the seat and I went back in, sat back in the car and spoke to her briefly,” Cusack said.

“After that conversation I went off.”

Magistrate Graham Lee wasn’t impressed with his excuse, and said the defendant had previously appeared in the Gatton court earlier this year, again for stealing petrol.

“I drove down there early this morning to offer to pay for it and the lady said there was no point in paying for it now,” Cusack said.

Mr Lee said Cusack had an extensive history of stealing, including two charges dating back to 2018.

“These are all offences quite some time ago, I treat your explanation with some degree of scepticism,” Mr Lee said.

Cusack was fined $700, which was referred to SPER. He was also ordered to pay $30.01 in restitution for the stolen petrol.