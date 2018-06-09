Child sex predator's release unlikely after third conviction

LONELY, ageing, and institutionalised after many years spent in jail, a child sexual predator will likely stay in jail after sexually assaulting five girls in the Ipswich region.

It was clear to the Ipswich District Court that 65-year-old truck driver Leslie Arthur Faulkner had remained a threat to children despite spending more than 13 years behind bars for terrible past offences against children.

Faulkner pleaded guilty before Ipswich Judge Dennis Lynch QC to three counts of indecent treatment to children aged under 12; and six counts of indecent treatment of children aged under 12.

The offences took place in 2014 and 2015 when he was aged between 61 and 63. The girls were aged between six and nine.

"He is a man who has significant history of like offending," Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis said.

Faulkner's sexual offending began in 1988 and he was sentenced to five years' hard labour.

He re-offended in 1994 and was sentenced to 13 and a half years' jail for 40 offences including rape and indecent treatment of two children.

Mr Wallis said Faulkner served the sentence in full.

Faulkner had been given past opportunities to complete a sex offender treatment program and although there was no record of him having done this, it was likely he did.

As a result of the Ipswich charges he had already spent 721 days in pre-sentence custody. The Crown sought a five-year jail sentence.

Mr Wallis said Faulkner used the pretext of playing with the girls to indecently touch them.

At first he did not confess any wrongdoing, and his remorse was lacking because of his denials.

"His behaviour shows a disturbing pattern of sexual offending against very young children and includes trying to hush one," Mr Wallis said.

Judge Lynch said the likelihood of him getting parole was almost non-existent, because he would have to prove to the parole board that he was no longer a danger to the community.

It was noted that Faulkner had committed far more serious offences against children in the past.

Defence barrister Chris Minnery said Faulkner was not a sophisticated man, and was illiterate when he left school at 13.

He did farm work and worked with heavy machinery.

"It seems he is largely institutionalised. At the end of the 13 and a half years he was quite happy where he was and stopped applying for parole," Mr Minnery said.

"When released he went back to driving trucks. In his own words he felt safe.

"He has a level of insight. He is not someone who thinks deeply but appreciates there is a problem.

"And he must stay away from children on his release. Not have social contact with children."

Judge Lynch accepted that Faulkner upon his release intended to stay away from children and seek professional help and counselling. He said he was being sentenced for the third time for sexual offences committed against children.

Because Faulkner was unlikely to receive any benefit if immediate parole eligibility was ordered, and since his arrest in June 2016 had spent 721 days in custody, he would discount the sentence because of his guilty pleas. He said a three-year sentence was appropriate.

No order was made on his parole eligibility.