Crime

Repeat offender's latest court date makes it a hat-trick

Ross Irby
by
19th Oct 2018 12:03 AM
WHEN offending driver Wayne John Phillips went before Ipswich Magistrates Court, it was his third offence of disqualified driving in a year.

Phillips, 40, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to seven offences, including three counts of possession of a dangerous drug; possession of property used in a drug offence; failing to take precaution with a used needle/syringe; and driving in Dinmore when court disqualified as a repeat offender.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Phillips had a crystal substance, needles/syringes and glass pipes at Redbank in February, and was in possession of marijuana at Inala in April.

Phillips, already a disqualified driver, was seen by Bundamba police on Sunday, March 4, in the driver's seat of a silver-coloured Proton car at a service station.

He left the Proton and climbed into a red Hyundai with a female driver.

Sgt Dick said officers intercepted the woman's car to speak to Phillips. Phillips was inside "shuffling" about, the female saying "she was on her way to pick her mother up at church".

Police seized CCTV footage that showed Phillips drove the car. Phillips also had marijuana.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Phillips was serving a three-month jail term and got parole the next day.

He described Phillips' drug offences as a low-level.

"His disqualified driving is his third offence in a relatively short space of time," Mr Fairclough said. "He is on a disability pension and has a back issue.

"And he clearly has some long-standing drug issues."

Mr Fairclough said Phillips had been living out of his car.

Magistrate Andy Cridland sentenced him to three months' jail for driving when disqualified, and one-month's jail (concurrent) on each of the drug offences. He was released to parole on October 17 and his licence disqualified for two years.

drug offences ipswich court repeat offenders unlicensed driving
Ipswich Queensland Times

