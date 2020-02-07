Repeat offender told jail is her next stop

PROVE IT: Illegal driver Stacey Swaine needs to prove she is capable of driving after being disqualified again.

A WOMAN has been told to stop driving illegally or risk jail time, before being booted off the road for another 27 months.

An Ipswich magistrate this week heard the driver was also found with the drug ice when attending court.

Stacey Ann Swaine, 28, from Rocklea, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving when positive to an illicit drug when a disqualified driver at Goodna on September 30, 2019; driving when disqualified by court order; and possession of dangerous drugs at the Ipswich Courthouse.

The court heard the offences occurred soon after a suspended jail sentence for previous offences had ended.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said when Swaine attended court on November 26 she was found to be in possession of the drug ice.

She said drugs had clearly been a problem for Swaine, with offences in 2014, 2015, a jail sentence in 2016, and a suspended sentence in 2018.

A probation order was made last year for further drug offences.

Ms Sturgess said her history showed driving while unlicensed had also been a problem.

She said Swaine held a learner licence that expired in 2016 and had three separate offences for driving unlicensed. There had also been an offence in 2015 for being a learner driver unaccompanied.

Ms Sturgess said she counted six offences since 2014 of Swaine driving around on a learner licence without a qualified driver.

“You have never proven to anybody that you are a safe and capable driver,” Ms Sturgess said.

“The Brisbane Magistrates Court gave you a three-year disqualification and you are still disqualified until March 2021.”

Ms Sturgess said it was a positive that she was now doing drug rehabilitation and had a job.

Swaine was sentenced to two months jail, immediately suspended for two years for driving when disqualified. She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

For drug driving Swaine was sentenced to a nine month probation order, and disqualified for three months.

“You must not drive. You have never held anything but a learner licence which expired years ago,” Ms Sturgess said.

“If you do you risk prison.”