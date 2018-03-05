Repeat offender sent back to jail for drug driving

DRUGGED up on ice, driver Daniel Leon Hansen collided head-on with another car, badly injuring its driver.

Hansen spent 15 months in jail for that offence but has just been sent back to jail for six months after being caught by police again driving with methylamphetamine in his system.

Hansen, 29, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to a breach of his suspended sentence.

Zachary Kaplan, legal officer with the Director of Public Prosecutions, said Hansen was sentenced in November 2015 for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm when adversely intoxicated.

Hansen received a four year jail term - suspended (for four years) after he serve 15 months in jail. On his conditional release there was two years and nine months remaining of the sentence.

Mr Kaplan outlined Hansen's many traffic offences and the dangerous operation offence.

Hansen was driving east-bound on the Cunningham Highway at 9.45pm on October 15, 2013 when his car went onto the wrong side of the road and collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by a man returning home from a volleyball game at Bundamba.

The other driver was admitted to a Brisbane hospital with serious leg fractures and had multiple screws inserted into his leg.

Three hours after the crash Hansen tested positive to amphetamine, methylamphetamine, and marijuana. And Hansen admitted taking drugs on the weekend prior to the crash.

Just six months after being released from jail Hansen breached the remaining suspended sentence by drug driving.

Mr Kaplan said police on patrol saw a red Holden Commodore being driven at 5.30pm on August 6 last year and intercepted for a random drug test.

Hansen, a Probationary driver, tested positive to methylamphetamine and to marijuana. And in November was convicted and fined $500 by an Ipswich magistrate.

"He continues to show contempt for road rules. He should never have put himself in the position of ingesting drugs and being behind the wheel," Mr Kaplan said.

"He has a higher moral culpability than others, given his history."

Defence barrister Robert Carroll conceded Hansen has an "unenviable traffic record" but was now taking very positive steps, attending AA and Narcotics Anonymous classes.

His urine was testing negative to drugs and Hansen had gained insight into his offending.

Mr Carroll outlined difficult family issues Hansen, a father of one, faced on his release from jail.

And in that context said there had been some casual drug use in 2017 but this had not been regular.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC told Hansen he chose to drive after taking drugs - in contravention of drivers who abide by the rules.

And as his own history demonstrates driving in such circumstances is a risk.

"(As said by a previous sentencing judge) Your traffic history is a concerning one. A demonstrated contempt of road rules all of us are obliged to abide with," Judge Lynch said.

While acknowledging his positive steps now being taken, Judge Lynch said it was the nature of the latest drug driving offence that was significant - being almost identical to the conduct of his more serious prior offence.

Finding the breach proven, the suspended sentence was activated, Hansen ordered to complete six months to be released on August 27.