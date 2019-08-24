Repeat offender on the receiving end of some harsh truths

HARSH WORDS: Convicted thief Sean Hadland leaves Ipswich Court after being called out by the magistrate.

HARSH WORDS: Convicted thief Sean Hadland leaves Ipswich Court after being called out by the magistrate. Ross Irby

CONVICTED thief Sean Hadland was left in no doubt as to where he stands with an Ipswich magistrate after being on the receiving end of some harsh truths in court this week.

Hadland, no stranger to the courts, had 28 prior convictions for stealing and dishonesty offences.

Police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore told Ipswich Magistrates Court police sought a jail term of nine months, wholly suspended, for his latest criminal offences, which included receiving a stolen $3780 mountain bike which was later advertised on Facebook.

It was not alleged that he stole the bike, but his defence lawyer said it was used as collateral to buy ice.

Sean John Hadland, 27, from Morayfield, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing tobacco; receiving tainted property; fraud; and driving unlicensed when SPER suspended; and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with plates from another vehicle.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Hadland she has grave concerns, with his growing criminal history showing him to be "chronically dishonest”.

The court heard his new stealing offences included car keys that cost the owner $400 to replace, and $121 worth of tobacco.

The stolen mountain bike had been pawned, then reclaimed, and had since gone missing.

Defence lawyer Jim Coburn partially blamed this offending on people who had "preyed” on Hadland's ice addiction.

"His supplier supplied him with the bike when he wanted drugs,” he said.

"The bike was used as collateral for a loan.”

Mr Coburn said Hadland had since gained insight and would benefit from supervision while on a parole order.

"He is simply not good at it (offending). It was unsophisticated,” Mr Coburn said.

Mr Coburn said Hadland had since returned to the tobacconist to pay for the stolen tobacco but had no receipt for the transaction.

The magistrate was not overly impressed.

"I've counted many offences of dishonesty; the prosecutor says there are at least 28. You're chronically dishonest Mr Hadland,” Ms Sturgess said.

"In February you were sentenced to 18 months jail for offences including stealing, entering premises and fraud, and you have previously been sentenced to a jail term for burglary.”

Ms Sturgess said the facts showed Hadland was loitering in a public library when he stole a man's car keys, costing the owner $400 to replace.

On March 15 a $3780 mountain bike had been stolen and on March 29 Hadland advertised it for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Ms Sturgess said Hadland ran out of a store with $121.80 worth of cigarettes, then denied it was him, even when confronted with CCTV footage.

"So you are a liar and a thief Mr Hadland,” she said.

Hadland was sentenced to six months jail, with immediate release on parole. He was ordered to pay restitution and also fined $750 for having false plates. His licence was disqualified for one month.