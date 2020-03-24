Menu
COP THIS: 22-year-old Francis John Woodward pleaded guilty to driving an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle without a licence in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court and was fined more than $1000.
News

Repeat offender lashed by magistrate, fined $1000+

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
24th Mar 2020 11:26 AM
Subscriber only

FOR the fourth time in four years Francis Woodward faced a court for driving without a licence – and magistrate Louisa Pink was not impressed.

“You have got to go through what everybody has to go through to get a licence,” Ms Pink said.

The 22-year-old disability pensioner from Jimna sat meek in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court, after crashing an uninsured and unregistered Holden on January 12.

Woodward was lucky to escape the crash at Jimna, which involved only himself.

He escaped uninjured.

He pleaded guilty to driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle and to driving without a licence (repeat offender).

He told Ms Pink he had since sold the Holden to his uncle.

“I know I shouldn’t have drove (sic) it – at all. It was just stupidity,” Woodward said.

But the mea culpa did little to placate Ms Pink, who slammed him for his actions.

“You have repeatedly driven without a licence,” she said.

“You cannot simply drive. You stay off the road until you have got a valid licence.”

She fined him $500 for the unlicensed driving charge and further $520 for the uninsured vehicle charge.

Taking into account he was unemployed, and the two fines totalled more than $1000 she did not add a further penalty.

His conviction was recorded.

francis john woodward toogoolawah magistrates court
Gatton Star

