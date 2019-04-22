Repeat offender caught under the influence again

Ipswich police have been busy stopping motorists driving under the influence.

A SUSPENDED driver was caught twice within 48 hours for driving when he had the drug ice in his system.

But a somewhat baffled Peter Hughes told police he'd not used any illicit drugs prior to his roadside drug tests. However, when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court the driver was told such drugs do stay in the human system much longer than alcohol.

Peter Bradley Hughes, 50, from Grandchester, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Rosewood on February 14, drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Laidley Heights on February 16, and driving when unlicensed - suspended by SPER (due to unpaid fines).

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted an Isuzu truck towing a trailer at 10.40am on February14. Hughes, the driver, said he was taking old car bodies to the wrecker at Rocklea. He denied using illicit drugs but tested positive to having methylamphetamine in his system.

Then two days later, Hughes was driving a blue Mazda hatch when intercepted at Laidley Heights by Toowoomba police.

Sgt Caldwell said Hughes told police he was driving to a friend's home to borrow his bankcard so he could make a SPER payment.

When asked why he didn't take a taxi, Hughes said he was not thinking. He tested positive to methylamphetamine.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum told Hughes such drugs could remain in the system for weeks. He was fined $650 (sent to SPER) and disqualified from driving for six months.

Kayla Joye Talevska, 21, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Springfield Central on January20. She lost her licence for three months and was fined $350.

Amanda Jane Whinfield, 38, from Brassall, was fined $200 and disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on February 27.

Samuel Svitlik, 49, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on October 13, 2018. He was fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Matthew Aaron Vassie, 39, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Fernvale on January 25. He was disqualified three months and fined $750.

Warren William Joyce, 54, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Coominya on December 1, 2018. Fined $450 and disqualified four months.

Daryl Brett Levien, 34, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at West Ipswich on February 2. Fined $400 and disqualified three months.

Andrew John McGowan, 50, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Bundamba on January 2. Fined $900 and disqualified eight months.

Anthony Leonard Martin, 28, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on January 20. Fined $1500 (including another offence) and disqualified three months.

Brett James John Venardis, 31, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Esk on January 10. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Vikas Vikas, 22, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving on a learner/provisional licence at Ipswich on January 19. Fined $350 and disqualified three months.

Benjamin John Poore, 33, from Plainlands, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Haigslea on January 25. Fined $1200 and disqualified six months.

Jessica Annette Robinson, 28, from Crestmead, pleaded guilty to drug driving on a learner/provisional licence at Redbank on December 22, 2018. Fined $350 and disqualified three months.

Jordan Lee Nelson, 21, from Harrisville, pleaded guilty to drink driving on a provisional licence at Laidley on February16. Police intercepted his Holden ute at 5am. He gave an alcohol reading of .047. Nelson was fined $250 and lost his licence three months.

William Mark Owen, 40, from North Ipswich, lost his licence for three months and was fined $350 after the P-plate driver pleaded guilty to driving with methylamphetamine and marijuana in his system on February 3 at Booval. Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Owen had a prior offence in February 2018.