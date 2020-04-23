Repeat grog thief hits bottle shops across Ipswich

AN alcohol thief made repeated trips to his local liquor shops not to buy the grog but to simply grab and go.

His regular thefts caused vigilant shop staff to keep a watch out whenever he walked in.

The 21-year-old thief Jacob Hunt admitted he had an alcohol problem, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Jacob Dion Hunt, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to 16 charges when he appeared from jail via video link before Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

Because of the measures to minimise the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus prosecutor Sergeant Chris O’Neill appeared by phone.

The charges include four counts of stealing; stealing as a servant; two counts of entering premises and stealing; entering a dwelling and stealing; attempting to enter a dwelling and steal; possession of dangerous drugs; two counts of fraud; three counts of failing to appear in court; and contravening a community service order.

Hunt’s criminal activities relate to stealing alcohol from Liquorland in Redbank Plains on January 27, committing a burglary between December 26 and December 29.

Liquorland, Dan Murphy’s and BWS were targeted in alcohol thefts between July last year and January. He also stole from Coles.

The court heard Hunt still owed 53 hours and 40 hours in unpaid community service work in two separate court orders as penalties for previous crimes.

As a result of the new charges he also had to be resentenced on those matters which included alcohol theft.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough said he’d been on parole at the time and “clearly has problems with drinking and drugs”.

“He puts his offending down to a drug relapse, amphetamine and alcohol, some of the offences are for stealing alcohol,” Mr Fairclough said.

“He has health issues. Cognitive brain injuries aged 11 when hit by a car but he is not suggesting it played any part in his offending.”

Mr Fairclough said he’d been in jail 80 days and helped in the kitchen.

He sought a penalty of 15 months with parole after one-third – while noting that Sgt O’Neill was seeking 20 months.

Ms Sturgess said Hunt had been dealt with by an Ipswich court in June 2019 for significant stealing offences (13) and given six months jail but released on parole after serving 23 days.

Two weeks later he stole an X-box when working as a removalist then pawned it.

He also stole a GPS from his boss.

On January 14 he stole $96 alcohol from Liquorland; on January 17 he stole $107 alcohol from Liquorland; on January 19 he stole $62 alcohol from BWS; and on January 27 he stole $127 alcohol from Liquorland

Ms Sturgess said Hunt stole $319 alcohol from Dan Murphy’s in March last year, stole $2258 worth of tobacco form Coles in May 2018, stole a $328 drill from Bunnings and stole meat and hardware items from Woolworths.

He’d received unpaid community work orders for those offences which he breached as a result of the new stealing charges.

”You have 30 previous convictions for dishonesty,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Liquorland Redbank Plains knows you well. You are a recidivist prolific thief Mr Hunt.”

Ms Sturgess said he did a burglary at a house in Thornlands on December 28 where $300 cash was stolen along with a remote control drone, digital cameras and jewellery.

Hunt left traces of his DNA behind.

“You had a job but spoiled that by stealing from your employer so you are not doing yourself any favours Mr Hunt,” she said.

“Clearly there are issues with alcohol.”

Hunt received various jail penalties with a total sentence of 18 months. He will be eligible to begin his application for parole on June 28.