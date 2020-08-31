Repeat drink driver ordered off road for a year

A MIDNIGHT fast food run has cost a driver his licence for a year, after he was caught with an astonishingly high alcohol reading.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard when breath-tested at Goodna at 11.25pm on July 25, Paul Otim blew nearly five times the legal alcohol limit, with an alcohol reading of 0.230.

Paul Oryem Otim, 45, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to driving UIL.

The court heard his licence was suspended immediately.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said a supervised probation order was appropriate given his readings in past offences.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Otim had prior offences in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

She ordered him to complete an 18-month supervised probation order. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tracey Bronwyn Fogarty, 47, from Capalaba, fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month when she pleaded guilty to drug-positive driving at North Ipswich on February 23.

Juan Antonio Peter Trew, 26, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Goodna on January 11. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Kyle Ivan Burns, 28, from Camira, fined $650 and lost his licence for 4 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Springfield on July 11.

Wesley Reece Graham, 24, from Inala, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on June 9. Licence disqualified five months and fined $750.

Sarah Jane Hartmann, 31, from Forest Lake, fined $500 and licence disqualified 4 months when she pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence at East Ipswich on March 17.

Luke Ross Janssen, 32, from Fernvale, fined $600 and licence disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on June 4.

Andrew McVeigh, 40, from Fernvale, was fined $900 and licence disqualified 7 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed at Blacksoil on June 8.

Dayana Pingidi, 30, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bellbird Park on June 12. Licence disqualified two months and fined $500.

Dean Juston Upkett, 42, from Dinmore, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Dinmore on June 9. Lost his licence 12 months and fined $1200.

Keriana Joy Charles, 27, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.091) when on a Provisional licence at Fernvale on July 26.

The court heard that it was midnight when police intercepted Charles driving a blue Holden Commodore, the driver saying she drank two beers that night.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Charles told the police she was ashamed to have driven after drinking liquor.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said she was a P-plate driver and should have been on zero alcohol.

The court heard that police don’t tend to charge L/P drivers unless the alcohol reading is over 0.02.

Mr Fowler said the alcohol reading of 0.091 was high. And fined Charles $500 with her licence disqualified for three months.