Repeat disqualified rider told he is jail bound

A MOTORCYCLE rider who failed to stop for police has been hit with a $6072 fine and jail terms after being caught driving while disqualified three times.

Brett Wright received jail terms of six months each for each of his three disqualified driving charges, all to be served concurrently and with immediate parole, when he appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on Friday.

Brett Kevin Wright, 24, a labourer from Carina Heights, pleaded guilty to a series of charges including failing to stop for police at Redbank Plains on March 17 2020; three charges of driving when court disqualified at Darra, Spring Hill, and Redbank Plains; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug utensils; and failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said the disqualified driving charges were of concern and his failures to appear at court were also stacking up.

Sgt Turnbull said Wright was now at the point where if he continued offending he was headed for jail.

He said Wright had five convictions for driving when disqualified and previously received a suspended two-month jail sentence.

Sgt Turnbull said drug offences included cocaine and cannabis.

No facts of the offending were read onto the public record including the details of his evasion when police tried to stop him, or the amounts of drugs involved.

The court heard he was born in New Zealand and arrived here with his family in 2014.

His sister was at the court and supplied a reference letter that explained how the death of his nephew had affected him, with Wright accepting his life and got out of control.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Wright’s traffic history left a lot to be desired.

“The drug charges. Is a wide range of drugs, and quite significant quantities too,” Mr Cridland said.

Wright was also sentenced to an 18-month probation order for drug offences.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

The activation of a suspended sentence resulted in a total sentence of eight months, all with immediate parole.

Wright was warned that if he was caught driving he would serve actual time behind bars.