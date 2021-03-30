Repeat assault offender denied parole, given prison sentence

Callum Brian Woolacott in Gatton Magistrates Court for an assault charge at the Gatton View Hotel. PHOTO: Facebook

It’s a case of third strike and you’re out for a Gatton man who punched a fellow drinker in the head during an incident he wasn’t even involved in.

Callum Brian Woolacott was sentenced to four months imprisonment, which was suspended for three years, after his punch hospitalised another person at the Gatton View Hotel.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 29, it was revealed Woolacott was among a group of people who became rowdy with a customer at the drive through.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court that a female patron not known to the victim started a heated conversation across the bar on December 18.

The victim who Woolacott struck was surrounded by a group of people, Woolacott being one of them.

During the verbal stoush, Woolacott was bumped, and reached out to a bar stool to steady himself.

The victim turned around to see who had pushed him, and Woolacott punched him in the head with his right first, sergeant Windsor said.

“The victim has fallen over and hit his head on the bar table and being knocked unconscious,” sergeant Windsor said.

“The injury to the victim was documented at hospital – he had a chipped front tooth, cracked molar, concussion and for a short period of time could not attend work.”

CCTV footage was handed to police, and both paramedics and police were called to the incident.

Woolacott’s solicitor Christopher Neville, of Condon Charles Lawyers, asked the court for probation order for his client, based on his previous history.

Mr Neville said his client had two similar charges in 2012 and 2013, where he was given a probation order.

He said Woolacott had not committed a similar offence within eight years, and the 28-year-old had recently become a father.

Mr Neville said Woolacott was a self-employed painter and accepted he should not have responded the way he did, especially considering the incident didn’t involve him.

“His partner is very unhappy with him at the moment with the position he has put himself in today,” Mr Neville said.

Magistrate Graham Osborne denied the request for a probation order or a fine, asking how it would help?

“He’s a mature man with two prior convictions,” Mr Osborne said.

“A fine, no, (it’s) imprisonment.”

Woolacott pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Mr Osborne sentenced Woolacott to four months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

“You’ve had the benefit of probation orders (previously). If found guilty during the three years, you will be sent to prison,” he said.

A conviction was recorded.