Water fault shuts down suburbs, RAAF Base

QUEENSLAND Urban Utilities is working to restore water after a network problem shut down RAAF Base Amberley and affected several suburbs.

A fault at Old Toowoomba Rd, Leichhardt, may create water problems in several suburbs.

Residents at Leichhardt, Brassall, Amberley, Wulkuraka and One Mile may be affected.

It is understood some staff at RAAF Base Amberley were sent home earlier today, with no water at the base.

According to Queensland Urban Utilities, repairs are underway.

An estimated time of repair has not been provided.