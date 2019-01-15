Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Water fault shuts down suburbs, RAAF Base

Hayden Johnson
by
15th Jan 2019 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Urban Utilities is working to restore water after a network problem shut down RAAF Base Amberley and affected several suburbs.

A fault at Old Toowoomba Rd, Leichhardt, may create water problems in several suburbs.

Residents at Leichhardt, Brassall, Amberley, Wulkuraka and One Mile may be affected.

It is understood some staff at RAAF Base Amberley were sent home earlier today, with no water at the base.

According to Queensland Urban Utilities, repairs are underway.

An estimated time of repair has not been provided.

More Stories

queensland urban utilities water water pipe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Family grieves loss of 'cheeky, perfect' seven-year-old boy

    premium_icon Family grieves loss of 'cheeky, perfect' seven-year-old boy

    People and Places Ryan loved cricket, trucks, collecting rocks and football, but he will never put on his jersey again.

    • 15th Jan 2019 5:05 PM
    Dead man on Ipswich court list

    premium_icon Dead man on Ipswich court list

    Crime He was meant to appear before the court yesterday

    • 15th Jan 2019 4:09 PM
    First 140 jobs available on $5.2b military vehicle project

    premium_icon First 140 jobs available on $5.2b military vehicle project

    Business Jobs range from welders to electrics and project leaders