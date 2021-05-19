Repair works for busy hwy overpass lagging

The damage to the Redbank Plains Road bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator in March. The eastbound lane of the overpass remains closed.

The damage to the Redbank Plains Road bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator in March. The eastbound lane of the overpass remains closed.

MOTORISTS frustrated by delays caused by the closure of the eastbound lane of a busy overpass on the Cunningham Highway aren’t likely to find any relief soon with repair designs still not finalised.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says it cannot yet release a time frame on when repair work to the Redbank Plains Road overpass at Blackstone will begin, more than two months after it was damaged.

A truck carrying an excavator damaged two girders on the bridge when it crashed into the overpass on March 1.

The same vehicle hit the Aberdare Road overpass at Dinmore on the same day.



The overpass reopened to westbound traffic on March 22 but drivers travelling east across the bridge are still being forced into detours.

The eastbound lane won’t be able to carry traffic until repair work is completed.

“We are currently progressing designs to repair the girders, which were damaged by a heavy vehicle carrying an excavator in early March,” a department spokesman said.

“The scope of the repairs is expected to be finalised in coming weeks, at which time we will be able to estimate time frames for procuring contractors, undertaking repairs and reopening the bridge to traffic.

“Due to the damage on the eastbound lane, this lane is not currently able to carry traffic.

“Detours remain in place for all eastbound vehicles and some restrictions for heavy vehicles.

“Motorists are advised to follow detour signs that are in place, allow extra travel time, or seek alternative routes if possible.”

The spokesman said the department is working with Ipswich City Council on the traffic management for Redbank Plains Road to “investigate all available traffic control options while the closure is in place.”

“Safety remains our number one priority with the Redbank Plains Road bridge repairs,” he said.

