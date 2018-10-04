Renters could have more rights under new laws

IPSWICH renters like Brooks Burbidge could soon enjoy greater rights to keep pets and request maintenance under the first major government review of tenancy regulations since the 1970s.

The review started this week, with renters, landlords and real estate agents invited to submit feedback on whether Queensland's ageing rental rules were keeping pace with the changing housing market.

Mr Burbidge, an aquatic biologist who rents at Chuwar, said he had negotiated with his landlord to make the rental house into a lasting home by tinting the windows and carpeting the bedrooms.

"It's very important for anybody to feel like their home is their home, whether it is rented or not,” Mr Burbridge said.

"Having said that though, it's a great privilege for someone to offer you their home to live in, so I think people need to take that into consideration and hopefully treat it with due respect and care.”

Mr Burbidge's property manager, Clint Franke of Action Realty, said some landlords may raise rents to cover the cost of insuring against damage caused by pets.

On the other hand, Mr Franke said boosting tenants' rights could encourage them to stay on for longer "which is exactly what the landlords want”.

"It could see more long-term renters. On the con side, some tenants could take that out of perspective and paint the walls or something like that,” he said.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni said the review was designed to protect landlords while ensuring all renters had a "safe, secure and sustainable home”.

"Many tenants have raised with me that it is difficult to hang your kids' school photos or paintings on the wall in rental properties,” Mr de Brenni said.

"How can we make it easier for tenants to add finishing touches to their home without causing damage that would be costly for property owners?”

Mr Burbidge welcomed the focus on allowing tenants to keep pets.

"Everybody in life needs to have pets to some degree because they're a great comfort. Unconditional love from an animal can make the world more tolerable,” he said.

Queenslanders are encouraged to have their say at www.getinvolved.qld.gov.au until November 30.