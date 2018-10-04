Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property Manager Clint Franke with Brooks Burbridge and his turtle.
Property Manager Clint Franke with Brooks Burbridge and his turtle. Cordell Richardson
Property

Renters could have more rights under new laws

Rhiannon Keyte
by
4th Oct 2018 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH renters like Brooks Burbidge could soon enjoy greater rights to keep pets and request maintenance under the first major government review of tenancy regulations since the 1970s.

The review started this week, with renters, landlords and real estate agents invited to submit feedback on whether Queensland's ageing rental rules were keeping pace with the changing housing market.

Mr Burbidge, an aquatic biologist who rents at Chuwar, said he had negotiated with his landlord to make the rental house into a lasting home by tinting the windows and carpeting the bedrooms.

"It's very important for anybody to feel like their home is their home, whether it is rented or not,” Mr Burbridge said.

"Having said that though, it's a great privilege for someone to offer you their home to live in, so I think people need to take that into consideration and hopefully treat it with due respect and care.”

Mr Burbidge's property manager, Clint Franke of Action Realty, said some landlords may raise rents to cover the cost of insuring against damage caused by pets.

On the other hand, Mr Franke said boosting tenants' rights could encourage them to stay on for longer "which is exactly what the landlords want”.

"It could see more long-term renters. On the con side, some tenants could take that out of perspective and paint the walls or something like that,” he said.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni said the review was designed to protect landlords while ensuring all renters had a "safe, secure and sustainable home”.

"Many tenants have raised with me that it is difficult to hang your kids' school photos or paintings on the wall in rental properties,” Mr de Brenni said.

"How can we make it easier for tenants to add finishing touches to their home without causing damage that would be costly for property owners?”

Mr Burbidge welcomed the focus on allowing tenants to keep pets.

"Everybody in life needs to have pets to some degree because they're a great comfort. Unconditional love from an animal can make the world more tolerable,” he said.

Queenslanders are encouraged to have their say at www.getinvolved.qld.gov.au until November 30.

ipswich property landlords renting tenancy laws
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    premium_icon Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    Parenting CHILDREN as young as three years old will begin their education earlier under a new plan to be announced by Opposition leader Bill Shorten today.

    • 4th Oct 2018 3:40 AM
    Critical cop ‘able to communicate with family’

    premium_icon Critical cop ‘able to communicate with family’

    Crime THE police officer fighting for life is showing signs of improvement

    • 4th Oct 2018 3:22 AM
    Migrants could be turned away from coasts

    premium_icon Migrants could be turned away from coasts

    News Plan to restrict migrants from moving to our desirable locations.

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:56 AM
    Mind-blowing amount we’re sinking on pokies

    premium_icon Mind-blowing amount we’re sinking on pokies

    Lifestyle We splurged hundreds of millions of dollars on pokies in August.

    • 4th Oct 2018 2:51 AM

    Local Partners