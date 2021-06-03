Rental hike leaves ill grandmother at risk of homelessness

An Ipswich grandmother is calling for improved regulation to help protect vulnerable tenants at risk of homelessness amid Queensland’s housing crisis.

Mel Duckett, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, fears that her 80-year-old father and four grandchildren who also reside at her home could soon be left out on the street.

“My landlord wants to increase my rent because they can get so much more in this market, I’ve been living in that place for 13 years” she said.

“They said they won’t evict me, but they know they could get a lot more (for the property) if something was to happen to me.”

She said the landlords had increased her weekly rent to $320, though had initially hoped for about $400 per week.

Despite preparing to face her toughest health battle yet, it is the threat of her loved ones going without a home that she worries about most.

Unfortunately, Ms Duckett’s situation is just one of thousands that have occurred across Queensland in recent months.

Recent data by Corelogic revealed that Brisbane property prices had increased by a further 2 per cent in May, resulting in a significant quarterly growth of 6.2 per cent.

An interstate migration to Queensland, as well as the ravages of COVID-19, are reportedly just some of the notable factors contributing to the south east’s housing shortage.

Landlords hiking up the cost of rent is another, many of them reportedly urged to do so by property managers.

The Queensland Times reported in April that some would-be tenants were also encouraged by realtors to offer more money to secure a rental.

“We’re not getting any extra money from Centrelink, we’re not getting any more to help justify these rental increases,” Ms Duckett said.

The alarming figures have prompted urgent calls for a major investment in social and affordable housing to balance the runaway growth.

“People are getting priced out of their affordability, but they’re having to pay it and sacrifice other things in their life because there’s no houses,” Ms Duckett said.

Sadly, she revealed one of her good friends had even admitted to thoughts of self-harm due to the crippling effects of the crisis.

“She’s living in one-bedroom with all her kids while also staying with family, she’s at breaking point,” Ms Duckett said.

Another friend, she claimed, was paying about $600 per week in rent after being forced to vacate her initial property due to structural damage.

Kate Colvin of Everybody’s Home, a national campaign to end homelessness, said the current market demand had left thousands of desperate tenants without suitable living arrangements.

“The best solution to this runaway housing market is an expansion of social and affordable housing,” she said.

“We need to release the housing pressure by giving more options to those who can’t participate in the boom.

“Cheap money is like rocket fuel for house prices.

“Unfortunately this inevitably leads to higher rents, unsustainable debt loads and worsening affordability.”

She said much-needed funding for social housing could prove the solution to improve the current housing crisis.

