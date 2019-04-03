Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Renowned doctor killed in hit-run

by Patrick Billings
3rd Apr 2019 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WELL-RESPECTED Brisbane doctor has passed away after being victim of a suspected hit and run in February.

Dr Peter Dunne, 53, was jogging alone the early hours of February 18 at Tarragindi when he suffered the catastrophic injuries.

Dr Dunne was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition where he remained until passing away in late March.

Detectives suspect Mr Dunne, who was a father to three daughters and worked at Toombul, was victim to a callous hit and run sometime between 4am and 4.30am on Strathfield Street but could also not rule out an assault.

His injuries included a broken ankle, skull fractures and critical head injuries.

Police released CCTV footage of two vehicles driving "in concert" along Strathfield St at the time Dr Dunne was jogging. After exiting the street one of the car's returned before leaving again.

Police believe the drivers of the vehicles maybe able to provide information about the incident.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Ipswich's newest brew opens its doors

    premium_icon Ipswich's newest brew opens its doors

    Business Roasting coffee has taken Jef Langford all over the world, but his new adventure has just started here in Ipswich

    • 3rd Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Genuine respect at Jets as champion captain praises feat

    premium_icon Genuine respect at Jets as champion captain praises feat

    Rugby League Club legend's valuable insights into Walker brothers' 200 game feat

    FIRST PHOTOS: 'Body in freezer' murder accused in custody

    premium_icon FIRST PHOTOS: 'Body in freezer' murder accused in custody

    Breaking Police confirm identity of human remains

    BIZTALK: Getting an investor on board is like marriage

    BIZTALK: Getting an investor on board is like marriage

    Business THE wedding is important, but it is life afterwards that matters.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 2:00 PM