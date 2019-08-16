Menu
Meet Matt and Fiona Ralston - The Accidental Renovators
Renovators share their secrets

EVER wanted to renovate your home but worried the stress might take a toll on your marriage?

One local couple has shared their secrets not only on how to renovate, but how to do it with a smile on your face.

Meet a couple who call themselves 'The Accidental Renovators', in Sold On Ipswich, FREE with your Queensland Times this Wednesday.

Sold On Ipswich is your annual guide to what's happening in real estate and homes across the city.

 

The kitchen before the renovation
Inside you'll find out about The Accidental Renovators, plus meet a woman who renovated her Woodend home all on her own.

You'll also meet a couple who are first home owners, and they share their experiences plus there's tips and tricks for buying and selling property.

 

HOME SWEET HOME: Matt and Fiona's home after the renovation.
There's also a detailed guide on what your property is worth, as we break down the figures.

Some of them may surprise you, as we put some of the area's most popular suburbs under the microscope, so you can see what's happening with pricing and affordability, all according to the experts who deal in the area every day.

Don't miss Sold On Ipswich 2019/2020, FREE with your Queensland Times this Wednesday, August 21st!

