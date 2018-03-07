Renewed push for overpass

MINDEN CROSSROADS: Lockyer MP Jim McDonald discusses the dangerous intersection of the Warrego Highway and Lowood-Minden Road last year.

AN E-PETITION is calling for an overpass to be built at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Lowood-Minden Road - the latest attempt by community to bring changes to the notorious intersection.

Fernvale resident, Paul Williams, posted the e-petition to the Queensland Parliament's website at the start of the month, calling on politicians to "end the carnage."

The petition stated that an overpass would keep our children safe.

The e-petition had received 856 signatures as of Wednesday morning, and will remain open until September.

The intersection is currently being upgraded at a cost of $10million, but locals and business owners believe an overpass is the only option and the current upgrade won't do enough to improve safety.

Lockyer MP Jim McDonald said he supported the proposal.

"It's great to see the level of community support... Because of the major freight route that the Warrego Highway is, I believe there should be overpasses at each of our intersections."

A Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) spokesperson said TMR had been aware of the community preference for a 'flyover' solution since undertaking community consultation in 2016 however this option required significant funding.

They described the current upgrade as an interim solution that would immediately address safety issues while limiting the impact on the community and road users.

"Currently, there are sufficient gaps in traffic to allow large vehicles' safe passage across the highway. The safety upgrade design caters for large vehicles by preventing buses and long vehicles overhanging into Warrego Highway traffic while giving way in the median," the spokesperson said.

In December last year, Member for Blair Shayne Nuemann said an overpass would not be considered for many years and the current project would suffice.

To sign the e-petition, visit the 'Work of the Assembly' section on the Queensland Parliament's website - www.parliament.qld.gov.au