Renegade Bowmen take on the Pacific's best

AIMING UP: New Zealand's Lyall Lainchbury and Australia's Mario Semelo at the Renegade Bowmen-hosted international tournament.

ARCHERY: Swanbank's Renegade Bowmen dominated the recent Pacific Regional Field Archery Championships.

Hosting the tournament from June 12-16, the club's archers made the most of the home ground advantage to record some remarkable results.

Leading the assault were outstanding club juniors Alex Sztybel, 12, and Shaylen Lowe, 10.

Demonstrating just how far they have progressed in the sport in a very short space of time, the duo were streaks ahead of their peers.

Lowe smashed the national and PRFAC records on her way to a score of 533.

Sztybel was on fire, obliterating three national records and one PRFAC record.

He shot a 553 in the field round before backing up and nailing a perfect round of 560 in the animal round, which is an extremely rare feat.

"This is the equivalent of a golfer achieving a hole in one,” club representative Jeanette Dowd said.

IN THE ZONE: Ipswich archer Kev Dowd focuses on his target.

Seasoned pro Kevin Dowd also shot a national record to clinch the national and PRFAC crowns.

Meanwhile, Al Bell and Garry Moore also finished the competition with the national and PRFAC titles in the bag.

After struggling early, Bell got his act together and mowed down his rivals.

Returning to the sport after a number of years off, Moore picked the bow up like he had never put it down to take out the challenging recurve class.

The club also had a number of competitors who finished in the top three in their events.

Dowd said it was the first time the club had hosted the PRFAC event and it could not be prouder of the efforts and exceptional results of all of its members.

She said apart from a storm striking on the final day, which made shooting particularly difficult, the event had been highly successful with 140 entrants from all over Australia and New Zealand taking part.

"We put on a really good event,” she said.

"Everyone was happy with the ranges.

"We also had entertainment in the afternoons and evenings.

"Everyone loved it.”

In coming months archers will contest a number of events in preparation for the Queensland ABA Titles at Gympie in October 5.

Tom Bushnell