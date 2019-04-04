The top 20 bowls players of the past 50 years

Renard Peters ranks his top 20 bowls players from the past 50 years.

Renard Peters ranks his top 20 bowls players from the past 50 years.

THE world's finest bowlers will tackle the Ultimate Bowls Championship in Warilla starting Saturday, the richest tournament ever staged with $500,000 prizemoney.

But how many of them are in the top 20 players from the past 50 years professional era?

Bowls expert Renard Peters ranks his best.

1. DAVID BRYANT (England)

Often regarded as the Bradman of bowls, the dapper pipe-smoking Englishman born in 1931 was ruthless on all surfaces.

David Bryant pictured 1981. Picture: Peter Bull

Considered the greatest player of his era and difficult to find a successor today.

Four Commonwealth Games singles gold medals, three world outdoor championships in a row and three world outdoor victories was testament to the brilliance of Bryant.

Familiar for his pipes, Bryant was named Pipe Smoker of the Year in 1986, an award also won by cricketers Fred Trueman and Ian Botham.

Alex Marshall in action during the 2017 Premier League tournament.

2. ALEX MARSHALL (Scotland)

Queensland bowls followers have been blessed to see cameos of the great man in his Bowls Premier League appearances at Pine Rivers.

His dominance at world level in the northern hemisphere is legendary and rightfully has him considered the best player in the game today.

His six world indoor singles titles are a record and he will be a drawcard at Warilla for the Ultimate Bowls Championship.

England’s Tony Allcock with his trophy for being 1996 World Bowls Championship winner in Adelaide.

3. TONY ALLCOCK (England)

Lived in Bryant's shadow a little but still managed to win 15 world titles between 1986 and 2002 before his retirement at age 47 in 2003.

He combined with Bryant as a deadly pairs combination but was also an outstanding singles player.

Steve Glasson in action in 2004.

4. STEVE GLASSON (Australia)

In 2004 he was the No.1 player in the world but two years later was dumped from the Australian team because of a supposed lack of fitness.

But his record speaks for itself with his world title and 19 Australian championships.

Highly respected as the national coach, last year he steered the Jackaroos to their biggest haul of medals at a Commonwealth Games.

A jubilant Willie Wood (right) and George Adrain celebrate Scotland’s triples gold medal win over New Zealand at the world lawn bowls championships in 1996.

5. WILLIE WOOD (Scotland)

For sheer longevity, the popular Scotsman was a marvel, who will always have a fond link with Brisbane as gold medal singles winner at the 1982 Commonwealth Games on the greens at Moorooka.

Born in 1938, he took up bowls at the age of 12 and went on to compete in a remarkable eight Commonwealth Games.

Kelvin Kerkow in action at the Premier League Queensland bowls at South Tweed. Picture: Mike Batterham

6. KELVIN KERKOW (Australia)

Will forever be remembered for his unbridled joy and subsequent shirt-waving celebration when winning Commonwealth Games gold in singles at Melbourne's 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Born with a disease that affected his leg muscles, Kerkow never let the affliction stop him from making it to the top, even bowling at top level armed with a cane.

Born in Kingaroy but a resident on the Gold Coast, Kerkow battled fierce rivalry and cold to win two Welsh and a Scottish Open, a reflection of his versatility and ability to adapt to any surface

New Zealand bowler Peter Bellis in action against South Africa at Clarence Gardens Bowling Club in 1992.

7. PETER BELLIS (New Zealand)

The grandson of an All-Blacks captain, the well-respected Kiwi did his bit for trans-Tasman rivalry on the bowls green.

He won three world titles in singles, pairs and triples but Australian TV viewers knew him best from his exploits in Jack High during the 1980s, winning in 1982.

Rob Parrella on his way to winning his quarter-final match at the Adelaide Masters tournament in 1993.

8. ROB PARRELLA (Australia)

There was no fiercer competitor than the Italian-born former Brisbane taxi driver. It often led to clashes with officialdom but there was no deny his feats on the scoreboard.

Parrella was the first Australian to win Commonwealth Games singles gold, triumphing in Auckland in 1990.

An aggressive player, who was not afraid to unleash regular drives at a time when many tut tutted at anything but sedate draw bowls.

World Champion lawn bowler Richard Corsie at Manly in 1995.

9. RICHARD CORSIE (Scotland)

A whiz kid who became a world champion, Corsie had a relatively brief career but a prosperous one.

He made his national team as a teenager and at 19 was a singles bronze medallist in the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games.

He proceeded to win three world titles and a Commonwealth Games gold medal but retired prematurely at 37 to pursue business interests.

Ian Schuback in action last year. Picture: Richard Gosling

10. IAN SCHUBACK (Australia)

If Schuey had lived on the other side of the world instead of the Gold Coast there seems no limit to the success he would have enjoyed. Not that he went empty handed.

However, winning world titles in the northern hemisphere has always proved a hurdle for Aussies, yet Schuback broke the British domination twice in singles and pairs.

He enjoyed a purple patch in the 1980s and in 1987 he won the cherished Mazda International Jack High, the Golden Nugget and state and national singles.

11. MARGARET JOHNSON (Northern Ireland)

Considered by many to be the best female player of them all. Seven world championships draws testament to that.

12. ANDY THOMSON (England)

The curtain came down on his international career late in 2018 after 38 years of service to England, 15 years as captain.

He also won seven world indoor championships including two singles in a row in 1994-95.

13. PAUL FOSTER (England)

With five World Indoor Singles titles, only Alex Marshall has won more.

The two have also forged a formidable Pairs combimation with a string of World and Commonwealth titles.

Jo Edwards will be a drawcard at the UBC. Picture: Dylan Evans

14. JO EDWARDS (New Zealand)

Pine Rivers' most decorated member has made a habit of winning, particularly the big events.

A Commonwealth Games singles gold medal is hard enough to win once but to back it up four years later is something special.

And to do it in different hemispheres like Edwards did in Glasgow (2914) and Gold Coast (2018) even more so.

She'll line up in the Ultimate Bowls Championship for the Weipa team from north Queensland.

15. ROWAN BRASSEY (New Zealand)

Another of the Kiwi contingent who was brought to our screens via Jack High and he made a huge impression. Brassey was a faithful servant of New Zealand bowls with six Commonwealth Games to his name.

Merle Richardson in action in 1983.

16. MERLE RICHARDSON (Australia)

Once beat New Zealand's world champion Peter Bellis in a battle of the sexes clash in the 1980s when opportunities for women to play the top men was less.

A Bowls Australia Hall of Fame Member after winning three world titles, Richardson was a trailblazer for the women's game

17. LEIF SELBY (Australia)

It is six years since the former world No.1 stepped away from the international to spend more time with his daughter. He left his mark on the game becoming the only player to win the world singles, world champion of champions and the World Cup.

18. DAVID GOURLAY (England)

He had a magnificent pedigree for the sport with both his parents representing their country. He made a name for himself, though with seven World Indoor titles.

Karen Murphy has been dominant on carpet. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

19. KAREN MURPHY (Australia)

A long-serving national representative, the Cabramatta star has won three world titles, including an indoor victory in England.

The 44-year-old loves playing on the carpet, winning six Australian Indoor finals at Tweed Heads.

20. JEREMY HENRY (Northern Ireland)

Now based permanently in Australia, the 37-year-old - the youngest in this list - is a popular figure wherever he plays.

His time representing Northern Ireland resulted in world championships, while in Australia he has won many of the major tournaments, including the World Cup on his home track at Warilla six times.