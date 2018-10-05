Menu
$400 million waste energy plant renders for the landfill site in the old swanbank power precinct
Energy company ready for $400m Swanbank project start

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Oct 2018 12:45 AM
A FORMAL application to the State Government for Remondis to build a waste-to-energy site at Swanbank is expected to be lodged soon.

The energy company will apply to the Office of the Coordinator-General to have the $400 million plan declared a coordinated project.

If successful, the state-significant project will receive assistance facilitating assessment by local, state and federal government agencies.

A coordinated project declaration does not affect the government's approval, support or commitment to the project.

Concern has been brewing in the community after Remondis announced plans to build the facility at Swanbank last month.

Remondis insists its waste-to-energy plant will meet all strict environmental conditions.

"The Swanbank facility will incorporate a variety of proven technologies and processes, all of which will enable Remondis to meet the strict environmental standards required by licences and approval conditions," the company said.

It said the plant would not emit toxic pollution into the environment or create odour.

"Remondis facilities worldwide are designed to meet the highest environmental standards, as dictated by the European emissions standards and their equivalent Australian requirements," the company said.

"These standards require all relevant facilities to have state-of-the-art air scrubbers and protection measures to ensure that any possible pollution is contained and able to be disposed of appropriately."

It said ash from the plant was non-toxic and will be dumped as landfill.

The proposed plant will convert between 300,000 and 500,000 tonnes of waste per year to generate up to 50 megawatts of baseload electricity for Queensland households and businesses - enough to power a city similar to the size of Cairns.

It is expected the project will create up to 200 jobs during construction and some 70 jobs during operations

People interested in keeping updated with the project are urged to join the company's mailing list by visiting energyfromwaste.com.au.

