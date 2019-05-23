Reminisce of the days spent out in the old schoolyard

HEAD ALONG: Blair Thomson and Barbara Sargent are organising a Bremer High 60th anniversary reunion.

FORMER Bremer State High School students will reminisce about the good old days at their 60-year reunion next month.

Blair Thomson and Barbara Sargent have asked their classmates from 1959 to meet up at the function room at 88 Limestone St on Saturday, June 15.

The class of 1959 were the first students to start at Bremer State High School when it was in Silkstone.

Mr Thomson remembers his first day at the new school.

"We all walked over from Silkstone State School in a single file and we were all carrying something, like a piece of chemistry equipment or a typewriter," he said.

"Back then, it was only one building which was a manual arts block. The school wasn't finished when we walked in."

Mrs Sargent said she has many fond memories from her school days and looks forward to swapping stories with friends.

"We had the best time at school," she said.

"We had the best teachers, a new school and just the best experience.

"We were creating something. We all had a hand in how the uniforms looked, the school badges and even the sporting fields."

The reunion will consist of a meet and greet with canapes followed by a main meal. Several former classmates and the current Bremer State High School principal will speak on the day.

If you would like to attend, email blairthomson2010@hotmail.com.