Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEAD ALONG: Blair Thomson and Barbara Sargent are organising a Bremer High 60th anniversary reunion.
HEAD ALONG: Blair Thomson and Barbara Sargent are organising a Bremer High 60th anniversary reunion. Rob Williams
Community

Reminisce of the days spent out in the old schoolyard

Ashleigh Howarth
by
23rd May 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Bremer State High School students will reminisce about the good old days at their 60-year reunion next month.

Blair Thomson and Barbara Sargent have asked their classmates from 1959 to meet up at the function room at 88 Limestone St on Saturday, June 15.

The class of 1959 were the first students to start at Bremer State High School when it was in Silkstone.

Mr Thomson remembers his first day at the new school.

"We all walked over from Silkstone State School in a single file and we were all carrying something, like a piece of chemistry equipment or a typewriter," he said.

"Back then, it was only one building which was a manual arts block. The school wasn't finished when we walked in."

Mrs Sargent said she has many fond memories from her school days and looks forward to swapping stories with friends.

"We had the best time at school," she said.

"We had the best teachers, a new school and just the best experience.

"We were creating something. We all had a hand in how the uniforms looked, the school badges and even the sporting fields."

The reunion will consist of a meet and greet with canapes followed by a main meal. Several former classmates and the current Bremer State High School principal will speak on the day.

If you would like to attend, email blairthomson2010@hotmail.com.

bremer state high school ipswich school reunion
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Medical centre, child care centre complex gains approval

    premium_icon Medical centre, child care centre complex gains approval

    News More than 100 car parks will be created for the centre's customers

    • 23rd May 2019 5:00 PM
    Football club's united fight to avoid relegation

    premium_icon Football club's united fight to avoid relegation

    News New motto backs club's determination to stay in state league

    • 23rd May 2019 4:55 PM
    Struggling Reject Shop to close stores

    Struggling Reject Shop to close stores

    Business Reject Shop CEO out after profit warning

    • 23rd May 2019 3:28 PM
    WARNING: Killer flu is reason to stay away

    premium_icon WARNING: Killer flu is reason to stay away

    Health Already 54 Australians have died this season