Remembrance Day services to be held today across Ipswich

The Workshops Rail Museum

Service from 10.30-11.30am, North St, North Ipswich

Pine Mountain

Service starts at 10.40am. All members of the public are cordially invited to attend this event followed by morning tea in the Cricket Pitch Park, cnr Russells Rd & Pine Mountain Rd. Please bring a chair and a plate to share.

Robelle Domain, Springfield

Service starts at 10.45am at the Springfield Light Tower Memorial - Robelle Domain Parklands.

Ipswich RSL Sub Branch

Service from 10.30am, Soldiers Memorial Hall, cnr Limestone and Nicholas St.

Redbank RSL Sub Branch

Service from 10.45am, cnr Brisbane Rd & Bridge St. 10.45am Redbank Plains - Argyle St

Bundamba Memorial Park

Service from 10.45am, 17 Brisbane Road, Bundamba

Rosewood

Service from 10.15am, RSL Memorial Hall, Mill St

Goodna

Service from 10.40am, cnr Queen & Church Sts

remembrance day 2017

Ipswich Queensland Times

Local Partners