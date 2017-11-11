Remembrance Day services to be held today across Ipswich

The Workshops Rail Museum
Service from 10.30-11.30am, North St, North Ipswich
Pine Mountain
Service starts at 10.40am. All members of the public are cordially invited to attend this event followed by morning tea in the Cricket Pitch Park, cnr Russells Rd & Pine Mountain Rd. Please bring a chair and a plate to share.
Robelle Domain, Springfield
Service starts at 10.45am at the Springfield Light Tower Memorial - Robelle Domain Parklands.
Ipswich RSL Sub Branch
Service from 10.30am, Soldiers Memorial Hall, cnr Limestone and Nicholas St.
Redbank RSL Sub Branch
Service from 10.45am, cnr Brisbane Rd & Bridge St. 10.45am Redbank Plains - Argyle St
Bundamba Memorial Park
Service from 10.45am, 17 Brisbane Road, Bundamba
Rosewood
Service from 10.15am, RSL Memorial Hall, Mill St
Goodna
Service from 10.40am, cnr Queen & Church Sts