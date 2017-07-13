Remembering Wendy's legacy

MORE than 20 years of Wendy Dougall's life was dedicated to volunteering behind the scenes in the Ipswich youth justice system.

Ms Dougall was the emotional support for thousands families facing sometimes uncertain, frightening and anxious waits as their children faced criminal charges.

She could answer uncertainties, offer guidance, build a rapport with children and families and be a very welcome familiar face at the Ipswich Courthouse.

It was a role she was dedicated to right up to the week of her death in June, when she was aged 78.

Ipswich court volunteers are remembering the "care and attention" Ms Dougall was known for.

Betty Cox worked with Ms Dougall for more than eight years and said she would leave a long and strong legacy at the court.

"I came to work with Wendy a bit over eight years ago as a court support person. I came to know Wendy very well," she said.

"We help people who come in who have to go through the court system and some of them are totally unfamiliar with the court system and a lot of them need to see a duty lawyer.

"We help them to gr through that process and just to give emotional support when need and advise of other agencies they might need.

"Some people are homeless and have mental health issues so we are there to assist them and steer them in the right directions of where they need to go and for what they need."

Ms Cox said Ms Dougall dedicated her care, attention and time to those who needed it during times of crisis.

"She just wanted to make the children live better than what they were and to help the families," she said.

"She was dedicated, committed, certainly had a purpose in her life and that was to be there to help. Certainly for the last few years when she was going through health issues she rose above all that despite the circumstances or her illness she continued to be there at the court.

"We'll miss her, we'll miss the care and attention she put into it, she certainly leaves a legacy of commitment and dedication. It's her legacy that will shine through all the other volunteers."

Ms Dougall's son Kevin Dougall said his mother had a love of children and volunteering, passions she combined in volunteering at the court.

She had five children, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and settled in Raceview in 1974.

"Mum was very family orientated, loving and always there for them, taking the kids for holidays or camping or to sports," Mr Dougall said.

"Mum loves kids and even though those kids were going through the Childrens Court she just loved working with them. "She seemed to enjoy their little mischievous antics. I don't know why she did it but she used to give them money to go and pay the parking metre for her.