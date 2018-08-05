Remembering Vietnam Veterans Day

IPSWICH will commemorate Vietnam Veteran's Day on Saturday, August 18, with a remembrance service to be held at the Honour Stone at Club Services Ipswich.

Starting at 5.30pm, Vietnam Veterans Day is commemorated every year on this date.

The day was originally known as Long Tan Day and chosen to commemorate the men of D-Company, 6RAR who fought in the battle of Long Tan in 1966.

On that day, 108 Australian and New Zealand soldiers fought a pitched battle against more than 2000 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops on a rubber plantation not far from the small village of Long Tan.

Eighteen Australians lost their lives and 24 were wounded, the largest number of casualties in one operation since the Australian task force had arrived in Vietnam a few months earlier.

On the third anniversary of Long Tan, August 18, 1969, a cross was raised on the site of the battle by the men of 6RAR.

Veterans from the battle gathered at the cross to commemorate the fallen, and the day was commemorated by them as Long Tan Day from then on.

Over time, all Vietnam veterans adopted the day as one to commemorate those who served and died in Vietnam.

In 1987, following the very successful Welcome Home parade for Vietnam veterans in Sydney, Prime Minister Bob Hawke announced that Long Tan Day would be known as Vietnam Veterans Day.

Since then, it has been commemorated every year as the day on which the service of all those men and women who served in Vietnam is remembered.

In a speech at the Australian War Memorial, marking the 40th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, Major General Michael Jeffrey AC, CVO, MC said: "This epic battle reinforced traits for which Australian soldiers have become world renowned: courage and determination, mateship and teamwork, leadership and tenacity, compassion and humour.

"It further reinforced our international reputation as a skilled exponent of the profession of arms.”

He went on to comment that "the bravery displayed by the men of D-Company that day was recognised with the award of a United States Presidential Unit Citation 'for extraordinary heroism', presented by President Lyndon B. Johnson on May 28, 1968; only the third time that an Australian Army unit has been so honoured.”

"At the time, Australians had differing views on the rights and wrongs of the Vietnam War.

"However, veterans can and should be proud of their achievements. It was to our country's shame that it did not recognise the sterling performance of its armed forces in Vietnam until almost 20 years later at the national Welcome Home parade held in Sydney in 1987.

"Some 25,000 veterans marched. Whilst August 18 each year commemorates the splendid service of those who took part in the battle of Long Tan, the day has special significance also for all veterans of the Vietnam War.

"Some 50,000 Australians and 3500 New Zealanders encompassing ground troops, including the Australian Army Training Team Vietnam, the Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Australian Navy personnel; regular and national servicemen alike, were all linked inextricably together in a common cause and a common bond,” he said.

While we remember those veterans who served, it is timely to reflect also and acknowledge those who supported our deployed Australian troops.

It is also important to recognise their families too because they also experienced their own private battles of prejudice, ignorance, loneliness and loss.

This day is also for them. "Lest We Forget”.