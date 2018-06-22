Remembering those soldiers lost to suicide

Rod Gould, Phil Allen, Tim Moroney, Kel Ryan and David Christie at the new honour stone at the Goodna Services Club.

Rod Gould, Phil Allen, Tim Moroney, Kel Ryan and David Christie at the new honour stone at the Goodna Services Club. Rob Williams

A PLAQUE that pays tribute to the men and women who have served in the armed forces but later lost their lives due to suicide will be unveiled at the Goodna Services Club on Saturday.

A commemorative service will held for the unveiling of the new memorial stone at 3pm, which coincides with Veterans' Suicide Memorial Day.

Goodna RSL Sub Branch veteran support officer Phil Allen would like to see as many people as possible from the community come out and pay their respects.

"Veterans' Suicide Memorial Day started nationally in 2016,” he said.

"With many soldiers turning to suicide, we felt it was only appropriate to unveil our new memorial stone on the same day.

"We received funding from all three levels of government, which we are very grateful for.”

The service will begin at 3pm on Saturday, at the Goodna Services Club, 32 Woogaroo St, Goodna.

A dedication will be given by Pastor Ray Chapman OAM and the plaque will be unveiled by David Christie OAM.

Mr Allen would also like to remind service personnel of their drop in centre, where veterans or current service men and women can drop in and talk about any issues which they may be dealing with.

If you need help, you can phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.