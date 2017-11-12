Remembering their sacrifice

"They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old,

Age shall not weary them nor the year's condemn,

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We shall remember them,”

"Lest we forget.”

THESE words recited at every Anzac Day service and every Remembrance Day service in RSL and services clubs and commemorative services honour those who gave their lives in war.

Today we stop and give a minute's silence in honour of all service personnel who have sacrificed their lives for this country. And in so doing, we remember also those at home who made a different sacrifice, The Tea Ladies of Ipswich.

The following account of the Tea Ladies of Ipswich was sourced from the Ipswich City Council and redrafted for the Ipswich Region ANZAC Centenary Committee.

"Established during World War I, the Tea Ladies of Ipswich, a very caring and committed group of ladies, showed their appreciation to soldiers returning home from The Front by meeting each train (at all hours), to supply the Diggers with tea and refreshments.

At the time, the rail route from Sydney was via Wallangarra, Warwick, Toowoomba and Ipswich on the way to Brisbane. Many Ipswich residents also gathered for the passing of the trains, as a mark of respect and to acknowledge the sacrifices made by Australian Servicemen.

Aside from their valuable war-time contribution, this dedicated band of ladies, was the driving force behind the establishment the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, a place where the returning soldiers could meet and remember.

They continued their patriotic work to raise funds to build the hall with the assistance of the Ipswich community and the Ipswich City Council.

This inspiring group of ladies continued their invaluable work organising functions raising funds to help furnish part of the Memorial Hall and its magnificent stained glass window.

The memorial window was unveiled at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall on November 30, 1922, by Governor Sir Walter NathanAt the time it was claimed to be the "finest example of stained-glass produced in Australasia”. Large numbers of relatives and friends of deceased soldiers attended the ceremony.

The window depicts St Michael as the Angel of Victory with outspread wings embracing four soldier figures representing the 9th, 15th, and 26th Battalions and the 5th Light Horse.

He is standing on a globe representing the Earth with a crushed German eagle lying at the base and in his hands he is holding a sheathed sword and a Palm of Victory.

The field of Flanders is shown in the background with scarlet poppies and crosses while a band of cherubs forms a band in the design. The whole is encompassed in a border of grape vine symbolising life. Shown on labels at the base of the window are the start and finish dates of WWI (1914-1918) and the inscription vincit qui patitur (he who is patient, conquers).

A re-enactment ceremony and commemorative service to celebrate the work of a small number of women who gave so much to the Australian troops during WWI and II will be held at the Memorial Stone at the Ipswich Railway Museum today at 10.45 am.

A bronze inscription on the lower rail of the framework of the window reads:

"This window was erected by the Ipswich Train Tea Society and the little children who helped them, in grateful memory of the men or gave their lives to keep our Empire, liberty and homes inviolate. Ipswich November 30, 1922.”