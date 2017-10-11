PHOTOS: Remembering Marjorie, Ipswich's oldest resident

Memorial service for Marjorie Bostock held at the Rosewood Showgrounds hall on Monday.

Rob Williams

IPSWICH'S oldest resident was laid to rest this week but her legacy will live on.

Marjorie Bostock died peacefully six months shy of her 109th birthday.

On Monday, family and friends celebrated Marjorie's life at Rosewood Hall.

She was a grandmother to 14 children, had 26 great children and five great-great grandchildren.

Her family have put together a commemorative book about Marjorie's life and memory including quotes from her many descendants.

Her granddaughter, Rhonda Bostock spoke of Marjorie's dedication to family.

"Grandma's quote was 'you can't stop progress, you've just gotta go with it'. The endless love and support she gave freely and to everyone; always, no words can come close to describing our gratitude. You will be with us until the end of our days," Rhonda wrote.