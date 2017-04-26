RAAF base has long service history

No.3 Aircraft Depot Unit in 1943 was established in 1942 as a maintenance unit of the RAAF to assemble and despatch combat aircraft and perform routine maintenance of air craft.

AS IPSWICH stopped to remember Anzac Day, it is timely to look back at the role Amberley has played in Australia's military history.

Long known as the home of Australia's F-111 jet bomber forces, Amberley has played a multitude of roles in protecting Australia, both at home and overseas.

From humble origins in 1938, when 882 acres of flood plain in the area around Jeebropilly, drawn mainly from two larger properties, Amberley and Willow Bank, the base has grown to be the largest defence facility in Australia.

In a stroke of irony, the first aircraft to land at the base, even while it was still under construction, was a De Havilland Hornet Moth, owned by the building contractor, while today, the Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler are two of the main operating types at the base.

With the start of the Second World War, development at Amberley increased, and the first "flying"squadron was formed, 24 Squadron, flying Australian-designed and built Wirraway general purpose aircraft, before they were replaced with twin engine Lockheed Hudsons.

Initially carrying out over-ocean patrols searching for German warships, 24 Squadron relocated to Townsville in October 1940, and Amberley became a service and construction depot, building and and repairing aircraft for use in frontline operations.

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, and the subsequent arrival of US forces in Australia, Amberley was soon home to a number of American air force squadrons.

The units to arrive were from the 22nd, 69th and 70th Bombardment Groups, all flying the B-26 Marauder medium bomber and also the 38th Bombardment Group with its B-25 Mitchell medium bombers.

These were all short-term postings, with squadrons taking the opportunity to equip with new aircraft, as many were lost or damaged during The Battle of the Philippines, before they arrived in Australia.

As soon as the squadrons were declared operational, they left Amberley Air Field, as the base was known, and were deployed on operations around the South Pacific Area.

The next group of US forces to arrive were also short-term tenants, when the 431st, 432nd and 433rd Fighter Squadrons arrived with their P-38 Lightning twin-engine fighters between May and August 1943.

During this time, Amberley continued to operate as 3 Aircraft Depot, building and servicing aircraft returned to Australia, most often from combat operations in New Guinea.

An exception to this was RAAF 23 Squadron, which was stationed briefly at Amberley in the mid-1943 while it converted from fighter aircraft to the Vultee Vengeance dive bomber, before returning to Nadzab, near Lae, in New Guinea.

The squadron returned to Amberley in 1944 when it was equipped with B-24 Liberator heavy bombers, and was then posted back to New Guinea for operations.

In the aftermath of Second World War, as the RAAF reconfigured its operations, 23 Squadron was renamed 6 Squadron, and returned to Amberley as part of 82 Wing, responsible for heavy bomber operations.

Initially equipped with Avro Lincoln bombers, Squadrons 1,2 and 6 were the frontline bomber units, upgrading to the RAAF's first jet bomber, the Canberra, in the 1950s.

While equipped with Lincolns, 6 Squadron flew a number of observation missions during British nuclear weapon trials in Australian territory, including deliberately flying through radiation clouds, to measure radioactivity.

During this period, 6 Squadron was active in Malaya, flying the Lincoln, with 2 Squadron deployed to South Vietnam from 1967 to 1971, flying the Canberra.

By the 1970s, 1 and 6 Squadron had begun conversion training for the long-awaited F-111s, however when the delays continued, they flew leased F-4 Phantoms for a short period. With Super Hornets replacing the F-111s, Amberley is now home to the C-17 Globemasters, KC-30 tanker transports, and will soon have C-27 Spartan battlefield lifters on base.

Amberley continued to grow during this time, and now covers 6200 acres, and is home to nearly 7000 people, and is currently undergoing a billion-dollar expansion and upgrade program.